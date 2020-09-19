The debate about the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is causing tension between the Prime Minister from East Germany and their deputies from the Greens. Six country chiefs spoke out on Friday for the completion of the project. Berlin’s governing mayor Michael Müller (SPD) said he was “very in agreement” with colleagues from Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Brandenburg, Thuringia and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania that an exit would have “significant consequences” for the energy supply.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

In the run-up to the meeting, the Green Deputy Heads of Government of five countries had warned against such a definition. Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is the only eastern federal state in which the Greens do not co-rule. After the poison gas attack on the Russian opposition leader Alexej Navalny, calls for a project stop had become louder across all parties.

In the Bundestag, however, the Greens met with resistance from all other groups with a corresponding motion on Friday. Party leader Annalena Baerbock warned that the pipeline would undermine European sovereignty and stand in the way of a common European energy policy. In addition, their commissioning will support the Kremlin “with billions in revenue”. “This pipeline cannot exist,” she demanded.

Duel for a pipeline: Manuela Schwesig (SPD, right) lets herself be drawn from the arguments of the Greens leader Annalena Baerbock in … Photo: dpa

Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania’s Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) defended the project and told the Greens that they had to choose between Russian gas and American fracking gas. Politicians could “not intervene in a constitutional process”. She warned that the motion was intended to “harm not just the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, but also all of Germany and all of Western Europe.” Speakers from the Union, FDP, Left Party and AfD also condemned the Greens’ proposal in the emotionally charged debate , but transferred to the Bundestag committees.