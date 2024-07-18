A good hour and a half has passed when the two Green Party leaders once again became fundamental. That is how long Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour explained the lessons they had learned from the European election results in a round table with more than 1,000 digitally connected members of their party on Wednesday evening. Nouripour then said that as a party, we also have the task of democratic opinion-forming. He has gotten into the habit of constantly asking people: “When was the last time you talked to someone who didn’t agree with you?” That is important, as a party and as a society – knowing that the other person could be right, Lang adds. “If you don’t want to learn anything, then you won’t learn anything,” says Nouripour.