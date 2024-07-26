Home page politics

Press Split

Viktor Orban’s Russia policy continues to be under fire. Criticism is now also coming from Anton Hofreiter and other EU colleagues.

Berlin – The recent trip abroad by Hungarian President Viktor Orban continues to cause a great deal of subsequent annoyance at the European level. According to an article in Daily Mirror Green politician Anton Hofreiter and others EU-Colleagues from Luxembourg, Finland and the Baltic States made serious accusations against Orban regarding his “peace mission” in Russia and China, which is seen as “unacceptable support” for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Serious accusations against Hungary because of “peace mission”

In a joint letter from chairmen of six different EU committees – addressed to the chairman of the European Affairs Committee of the Hungarian Parliament, Zoltan Tessely – Orban is accused of weakening the position of the European Union and endangering peace in Ukraine.

In line with the letter, Minister of State for Europe Anna Lührmann (Greens) is demanding that Hungary urgently begin reforms. According to the news agency Reuters She stresses: “The EU Commission’s rule of law report shows massive violations of constitutional principles in Hungary.”

Only last Wednesday (24 July), the EU Commission published a report criticising the Hungarian national conservative government’s handling of the areas of justice, corruption, NGOs and media pluralism.

The two Green politicians Anton Hofreiter (left) and Anna Lührmann (right), along with other EU colleagues, do not agree with Viktor Orban’s policies. © Photo left: IMAGO/Future Image | Photo right: IMAGO/dts Nachrichtenagentur



EU concerns about Hungarian unilateral action on Russia

At the beginning of Hungary’s EU presidency, Orban launched a so-called “peace mission” that was not coordinated with the EU. He held talks with politicians such as the Russian President Wladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This action was met with strong criticism from Hofreiter and other EU leaders, who in turn stressed that the EU presidency plays no official role in foreign policy. One of the concerns of sceptics of Orban’s trip is that Hungary’s solo action will undermine the EU’s unity in the discussion on how to deal with Russia’s aggression and the War in Ukraine could endanger.

On the way to Europe: The EU’s accession candidates View photo gallery

Hofreiter and his colleagues also demand accordingly in the above-mentioned letter, which was sent to Daily Mirror a common course of action, also to end “Russia’s ongoing hybrid operations against the EU” – for example through cyberattacks or propaganda. (chnnn)