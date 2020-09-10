The NGO denounces specifically the importation of a number of million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans into France.

About fifteen Greenpeace activists led an motion in entrance of the Elysee Palace on Thursday, September 10 to denounce “complicity” of France whereas the Amazon is “in hearth”, in line with info collected by franceinfo. These activists unfurled a banner on which we will learn: “Amazon on hearth, Macron nonetheless an confederate.”

Contacted by franceinfo, Cécile Leuba, forest campaigner at Greenpeace, explains that “France imports between three and 4 million tonnes of soybeans annually, which is available in half from Brazil and the Amazon, and it’s the authorities’s accountability to make sure that these imports haven’t contributed to deforestation”.

[ACTION] Cease imports which destroy the#Amazonia !

Final yr, @EmmanuelMacron promised to struggle towards deforestation. Since ? No concrete motion. We’re blocking entry to the Elysee Palace to denounce the hypocrisy of Emmanuel Macron and name on him to behave. #ThursdayPhoto pic.twitter.com/hkznGGLIBC – Greenpeace France (@greenpeacefr) September 10, 2020

Greenpeace factors to the silence of the chief and extra notably of Emmanuel Macron. This yr, because the Amazon burned in proportions just like final yr, “Emmanuel Macron hasn’t mentioned a phrase all summer time”, we learn within the press launch. Final yr, the President of the Republic had certainly spoken out towards the fires that usually strike the Amazon. He referred to as this case “worldwide disaster” and had pointed the finger on the accountability of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. The latter had sharply reproached him for an angle “colonialist”.