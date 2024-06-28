Savona – The Greenpeace ship, which was supposed to be in the city, in the port, to witness the battle against the regasification plant, will not come to Savona. The environmental association announced it, revealing a strong disappointment for the situation that has arisen. According to Greenpeace, the constraints that have been imposed by the Prefecture and the Security Committee are too many.

«With regret, Greenpeace announces that it has renounced the stop on 2 July in the port of Savona of its icebreaker Arctic Sunrise announced as part of the “C’è di mezzo il mare” expedition for the protection of the Mediterranean. The decision derives from the number and type of restrictions imposed on parking in port which prevent reasonable usability of the Greenpeace ship by citizens”.

These limitations, the association points out, led the Arctic Sunrise to a position that was essentially invisible to the city, with serious access limitations: a “limited number” of visitors that, among other things, could potentially cause – due to the resulting crowding – the very safety problems that were intended to be prevented.

“Greenpeace understands the need to ensure public safety but does not intend to be an accomplice to instrumental limitations of democratic spaces,” says Alessandro Giannì, head of campaigns for Greenpeace Italy. “In particular, the claim to have a list of the names of the representatives of the committees invited on board the ship for the event against the regasification plant, in our opinion, is configured as a real filing of social dissent.”

Greenpeace specifies that it would have liked to welcome the people of Savona and the committees that are working against the madness that is transforming the Cetacean Sanctuary into the Sanctuary of LNG terminals. To continue to support this fight, Greenpeace will be present at the demonstration organized by the Coordination of the No Regasification Committees, on 2 July at 6pm in Piazza Sisto IV. The initiative will be an important opportunity to reiterate once again the opposition to the installation of the former Golar Tundra in the Vado Ligure bay: an looming danger in front of the blue flag beaches on the edge of the Bergeggi Marine Protected Area and in the heart of Cetacean Sanctuary, an area of ​​crucial importance for the survival of whales and dolphins in the Mediterranean Sea, already seriously threatened by the impact of human activities.

Greenpeace hopes for the widest participation of citizens and especially of local authorities: it is necessary to take stock of the environmental risks of LNG terminals and give a voice to those who are on the front line to defend their territory.

According to Greenpeace, it is clear that in our country there is a bad atmosphere for those who openly denounce the interests of the oil & gas industry, as demonstrated by the content of the so-called “Security Decree”: the dossier “Law, not crime” also talks about this. For social, environmental and climate justice” created by the Rete In Difesa Di (IDD), of which Greenpeace adheres, and by Osservatorio Repressione which will be presented on 4 July in the port of Genoa, on board the Arctic Sunrise.