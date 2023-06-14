Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 09:23



Greenpeace affirmed yesterday that Spain is the second country with the most water stress in Europe, with 75% of the territory at risk of desertification; and that the Region of Murcia is the third autonomous community with the highest percentage of irrigation in these “stressed areas”, with 31.21%. He cited the Mar Menor basin.

According to the environmental organization, it is “necessary” to cut the volume of water for irrigation in Spain and “rationalize it”, for the “necessary just water transition” and a distribution of resources that guarantees the supply to the population, ecological flows and others priority uses. “There is no water for so much irrigation,” she says.

This was claimed by the executive director of Greenpeace Spain, Eva Saldaña, in the presentation of the report ‘The irrigation bubble in Spain’. She and she urged political parties to explain their water policy.