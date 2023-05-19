The Prosecutor General’s Office recognized Greenpeace’s activities in Russia as undesirable for interference

The Prosecutor General’s Office recognized the activities of Greenpeace in Russia as undesirable for attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of the country. This is reported TASS.

The decision was made following an audit of the non-governmental non-profit organization Greenpeace International (Netherlands). Prosecutors found that she poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of Russia.

The department believes that Greenpeace’s environmental activities are in fact the active promotion of a political position and attempts to interfere in order to undermine the economic foundations of Russia. The organization impedes the implementation of government programs by organizing uncoordinated mass actions to form negative public opinion in order to prevent the implementation of infrastructure and energy projects beneficial to Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office notes that Greenpeace finances foreign agents and requires changes in Russian legislation to the detriment of the interests of the country and its citizens. Since the beginning of the special military operation, activists of the organization have been carrying out anti-Russian propaganda, calling for the isolation of Russia and tougher sanctions against it.

The Prosecutor General’s Office sent information about the decision regarding Greenpeace to the Russian Ministry of Justice in order for the organization to be included in the relevant list.