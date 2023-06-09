Before the meeting in July of the International Seabed Authority, Greenpeace called on the Foreign Ministry for the country to support the moratorium on underwater mining, which would allow the regularization of this industry not to be possible until there is sufficient information on its negative impacts, raised in the context of World Oceans Day.

Deep-sea mining does not yet exist in international seas, but companies have begun testing their machines, which are prototype polymetallic nodule collectors in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone, located between Mexico and Hawaii. This equipment disturbs the seabed indiscriminately, so all biodiversity will be affected before activities in this area are regulated, explained the organization.

Greenpeace Mexico launched a campaign against this extractive industry that seeks to exploit the mineral deposits of the deep seabed, despite the lack of sufficient information on the harmful effects it can have on the health of ecosystems. Yesterday a group of almost 100 people formed the figure of an octopus with umbrellas illuminated with spotlights leds on the board of the dock of the T in the port of Veracruz, to demand that the government take immediate and effective measures in order to protect the oceans.

Polymetallic nodules

The organization recalled that the Clarion Clipperton Zone is known for its abundance of polymetallic nodules, mineral deposits rich in copper, nickel, manganese and other minerals of economic interest. These nodules have taken millions of years to form and are the habitat of at least 5,000 species about which we know very little, but are already under threat.

On the other hand, the Oceana organization referred to the fact that the Alacranes Reef National Park is the most important habitat for marine life in the Yucatan Peninsula, since it is home to a great diversity of corals and fish that sustain the abundance of fisheries in the region, as well as that in some of its areas they have recovered in the past two decades and the presence of macroalgae has been reduced.