Greenpeace lashes out against Formula 1

When it comes to Greenpeace, the common imagination has no difficulty in focusing on the range of activities of the well-known organization founded in Canada 52 years ago. The NGO operates in the field of environmentalism and dedicates his battles to the defense of the environment, focusing recently on climate change and global warming and on the opposition to trawling and genetic engineering. Formula 1 has ended up in the crosshairs of the Amsterdam-based organizationjust in conjunction with the Dutch stage of the Circus, which will arrive in Zandvoort this weekend for the first race after the summer break.

Benjamin StephanGreenpeace activist in the field of transport, in fact wanted to harshly criticize the queen category for its lack of attention to environmental issues: “There Formula 1 realizes that it has to act and make a contribution to climate protection, but it does so only superficially. If he wants to use sustainability as more than a fig leaf, he needs to rethink the carbon footprint of the entire Circus“, Stephan told the agency DP extensioncarrying on: “It should become more regional, instead of thinking about organizing 24 tenders for 2024 and therefore flying people and materials all over the world“, he explained criticizing the calendar’s composition criteria.

For the activist, F1’s plan to use synthetic fuel with zero CO2 emissions from 2026 is not enough, given that trips to move from one stage to another will increase: “If F1 doesn’t rethink itself and accept that racing’s identity needs to change, then it’s not making a serious commitment to climate protection. For me F1 projects are just cosmetic, nothing but greenwashing“, Stephan concluded, meaning by the English term those facade activities put in place by companies to make people believe they are committed to the environment, without doing so in a significant way. Sebastian Vettel had intervened in recent days on the issue of travel, recounting how in 2022 – his last season in the Circus – he had decided to travel by car to the European GPs, precisely with the intention of making a contribution to the climate cause, limiting as much as possible the CO2 emissions produced by air flights.

The previous one from 2013

The most attentive enthusiasts will remember how 10 years ago Greenpeace already demonstrated against Formula 1, on the occasion of the Belgian Grand Prix 2013. Then the activists jumped from a helicopter and landed on the central grandstands and the press room of the Spa-Francorchamps track, then unfurling a banner in protest against Shell, at the time sponsor of the race for the ‘Save the Arctic’ campaign. And not only that, because they also tried to disturb the podium ceremony, but were neutralized by the direction of Formula 1. All this took place under the amused gaze of Bernie Ecclestone, who did not seem disturbed by what happened.