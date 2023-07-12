Greenpeace is going to court to force the outgoing cabinet to quickly reduce nitrogen precipitation in vulnerable nature reserves. According to the nature conservation organization, the cabinet has not done enough to limit nitrogen emissions and the collapse of the agricultural agreement and the fall of the cabinet will only lead to more delay. “We now consider the situation to be so serious that we see no choice but to take the matter to court,” writes Greenpeace. on its website.

With a caretaker cabinet, politics has long been ‘winged’, says Greenpeace director Andy Palmen. “That while nature really no longer has that time and this is on top of the failure that the cabinet delivered before it fell.” On the basis of investigations into the “moderate to poor state of nature”, his organization had already threatened to sue because the government would “willingly and knowingly” violate the law.

Proven and effective measures

Greenpeace demands that the nitrogen deposition on the most vulnerable nature areas is drastically reduced before the end of 2025 and before the end of 2030 “on the basis of proven effective measures”. It depends on the habitat which deadline should apply. To achieve this, permits for peak loaders should be revoked immediately, companies that emit a lot in vulnerable nature areas should be bought out and a maximum number of animals to be kept per hectare should be introduced.

Outgoing Minister of Agriculture Piet Adema (ChristenUnie) had promised after the collapse of the agricultural agreement that he would come up with his own plan in September for reforming and making the agricultural sector more sustainable, but now that the cabinet has fallen, it is unlikely that such a plan will be developed. plan comes.