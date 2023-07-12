The Dutch state must defend the nitrogen policy in court. Greenpeace has been threatening legal action for some time, because it believes that the cabinet is not taking sufficient measures against nitrogen precipitation in vulnerable nature reserves. Now that the agricultural agreement has collapsed and the cabinet has fallen, the organization says it sees “no other choice” than to submit the case to the court.
