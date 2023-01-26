You might do well not to be near the A12 near The Hague this Saturday due to a possible blockade.

Don’t feel like standing in a traffic jam? Perhaps it is a good idea to avoid the A12 near The Hague this Saturday. The stretch of highway is the subject of discussion. A case of government versus climate geeks.

This morning, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) arrested six climate activists on suspicion of sedition. In recent days, they called for the A12 near The Hague to be blocked this Saturday. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the call falls under sedition, which prompted the police to take action.

A12 The Hague blockade

The action of the Public Prosecution Service may not be without consequences. The arrest of the climate geeks has led to anger among various environmental organizations. Greenpeace, Urgenda, Friends of the Earth Netherlands, FNV, DeGoedeZaak, Both ENDS, Fossil Free NL, Young Climate Movement and Oxfam Novib have spoken out against the action of the Public Prosecution Service. Directors of these organizations have already indicated that they will participate in the action on Saturday.

All these organizations together can cause a lot of drama on the A12. Blocking and just stopping on the highway is a punishable offence. As an unsuspecting motorist, you don’t want to be in between: electric car or not. And although the Public Prosecution Service thought that this morning’s action would send a signal that these kinds of demonstrations are not okay, the opposite seems to have the effect. In short, there is a good chance that it will be a mess on the A12 near The Hague on Saturday.

The municipality of The Hague has not yet decided whether any measures will be taken to prevent a blockade on the A12. The demonstration is scheduled for Saturday at noon.

This article Greenpeace & co want to block the A12 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Greenpeace #block #A12