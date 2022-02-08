Home page politics

From: Kerstin Kesselgruber

Jennifer Morgan, previously Managing Director of Greenpeace International, at the UN climate conference COP26. (Archive image) © Christoph Soeder/dpa

In the future, Greenpeace boss Jennifer Morgan will determine international climate policy in the Federal Foreign Office.

According to government sources, the head of the international environmental organization Greenpeace, Jennifer Morgan, is moving to the Federal Foreign Office. There she will become a special representative for international climate policy with the Foreign Minister Annalena Bärbock* (Green*), government officials said on Tuesday to the Reuters news agency.

Morgan will be presented to the press by Baerbock on Wednesday (February 08, 2021) in Berlin. It should first be confirmed by the Federal Cabinet. The news magazine Spiegel had initially reported on it.

Traffic light coalition: Greenpeace boss to lead climate policy in the Federal Foreign Office

The American Morgan has worked for non-governmental organizations for decades and has been the head of Greenpeace since 2016. It is now primarily intended to prepare the annual world climate conferences. Under the traffic light government, international climate policy switched from the Ministry of the Environment to the Federal Foreign Office. (kke/rtr) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.