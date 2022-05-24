More than twenty Greenpeace activists broke into the headquarters that ElPozo has in Alhama de Murcia early this Tuesday morning. They did so in an act of protest to demand that the company “publicly support a moratorium on industrial farming,” according to the organization.

Activists and climbers from the organization took over different areas of the facilities displaying banners with messages such as “#MacrogranjasNO, moratorium NOW!” and dressed in red jumpsuits. In addition, they made a graffiti on one of the main murals of the meat company so that, instead of reading “El Pozo for the environment”, “El Pozo kills the environment” is seen.

The objective of this protest, according to Greenpeace in a statement, is “to expose the company that in Spain is benefiting the most from the destructive business of the macro-farms.” In addition, the organization requested a meeting to ask that ElPozo not open new macro-farms or expand existing ones, as well as “develop a plan to reduce the number of exploited animals, as the only effective way to reduce the brand’s brutal environmental impact.” .