‘No man, I don’t run on petrol. At least, only when I’ve been drinking and at parties.’ That’s where it goes, if we follow the logic of Greenpeace and associates. More than twenty environmental organizations are campaigning for a ban on advertising for companies that have anything to do with fossil fuels. Advertisements for petrol cars or sponsor deals from, for example, Shell would then be banned. Just like they are now for tobacco companies.

Ban on commercials for petrol cars needs signatures

“The EU has already introduced a directive banning tobacco advertising and sponsorship,” Greenpeace said in a statement. “Now is the time for a similar law against fossil fuel industries for the health of the planet and our future.” They need 1 million signatures, then the EU will consider the claim. This does not automatically mean that a law is then passed immediately.

Is it still necessary?

With the rising petrol prices, the falling prices for electric cars and car brands that are already switching completely to batteries in the first place, you may wonder what the point of starting a campaign is now. The EU wants to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 in any case. Greenpeace is likely to antagonize more people with a ban on advertisements for petrol cars. So, and now let’s see who we can drink a liter of pee to. Of course we don’t bring our own jerry can.