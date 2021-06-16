D.he controversial Greenpeace campaign in the Munich EM stadium sparked a discussion about safety during the European Football Championship. “The Bavarian police will intensify air surveillance at the next three European Championship games, especially together with the helicopter squadron,” said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) of the German press agency on Wednesday.

In the unsuccessful protest before the German national team’s European Championship game against France, the Bavarian interior minister said that the police deliberately did not shoot the paramotor plane that landed in the middle of the field. According to the Ministry of the Interior, there is a total flight ban over the stadium at the European Championship games. “It could have turned out very differently, also for the pilot,” emphasized Herrmann. “If the police had come to the conclusion that it was a terrorist attack, he would have had to pay for it with his life. The snipers deployed had him already in their sights. “

It is the task of the armed forces and the police to monitor the airspace, said the spokesman for the Munich police headquarters, Andreas Franken. “We were able to perceive the approach shortly before and have already recognized in an initial assessment that this is an action by an environmental organization.”

According to a Greenpeace spokesman, the police had been informed of the action. Immediately before the action, officials inside and outside the stadium were informed, Greenpeace spokesman Benjamin Stephan told the German press agency on Wednesday. A Munich police spokesman did not confirm this and said that his authority had no information about it.

The pilot was arrested

A 38-year-old man from Pforzheim in Baden-Württemberg landed on the pitch in the Munich EM stadium shortly before the kick-off of the soccer game and injured two men who came to the hospital on the approach. A 42-year-old Ukrainian who had worked in the stadium was still in hospital the day after with injuries to his head and neck. A 36-year-old Frenchman, who was also not a spectator, but was working in the stadium, was also injured in the head, but was able to leave the hospital the day after, according to the police.

The paramotor pilot was arrested and his plane was seized. He is being investigated for various offenses, including serious interference with air traffic, trespassing and dangerous bodily harm. According to the police, the man was already at large on Wednesday because there were no grounds for detention against him. According to police spokesman Franken, he has not yet commented on the action.

According to the environmental protection organization Greenpeace, the pilot originally wanted to drop a large yellow ball into the arena – as a protest against sponsor Volkswagen. He got caught in a steel cable construction on the stadium roof and went into a tailspin, so that he sank down into the stadium. In retrospect, Greenpeace apologized for the action. Greenpeace spokesman Stephan named a defective hand throttle control unit on the engine that the pilot had carried on his back as the reason for the landing. According to the information, the 38-year-old had started on a meadow not far from the stadium and was in the air for about four to five minutes before landing in the stadium. The man is an activist of the environmental organization and a very experienced paramotor pilot.