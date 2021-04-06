This 2021 marks 300 years since the Lutheran missionary Hans Egede set foot in Greenland for the first time. It was 1721 when the Danish-Norwegian clergyman established a mission to Christianize the Inuit, the indigenous people of this Arctic region, and a commercial monopoly to finance it.

It thus marked the beginning of the colonial era of the largest island in the world. Three centuries later, Greenland is still part of Denmark, but with self-government, full rights to self-determination, and yearnings for independence.

However, there is a key piece to make independence possible: economic self-sufficiency, which at the moment is far from being a reality. Greenland relies almost exclusively on two single sources of income: fishing, which accounts for more than 90% of exports, and Denmark’s annual subsidy of more than € 500 million, almost half of the public budget.

Thus, the island looks forced to maintain ties with Copenhagen, which is responsible for security and foreign policy. But since 2009, when the Danish Parliament approved the Greenland autonomy law, the Nuuk government has full control over strategic areas such as its natural resources, key to the development of the two future engines of growth: mining and tourism. Global warming is, in turn, a threat and an opportunity for this remote island of 56,000 inhabitants. The thaw is opening previously frozen sea routes and facilitating access to the valuable minerals that its subsoil treasures.

Greenland map with key facts about this autonomous Danish territory. AFP

Greenland accumulates the largest unexploited deposits of rare earths, a group of 17 elements crucial for the development of green energy, electronic products and military weapons. Among Greenlanders, not a few see these buried treasures as the key to advancing towards independence. Although not those who warn that the price to pay would be too high, especially due to the environmental impact of its exploitation and the possible damages for the development of tourism.

The strategic importance

The geostrategic importance of Greenland minerals has increased dramatically in recent decades, especially since China has established itself as the undisputed world leader in the extraction and rare earth processing. The Asian giant controls more than 80% of the global supply of these elements, which worries Western countries, especially the United States, for fear of a possible brake on exports. “The increasing competition of the United States with China means that the natural resources of Greenland have become very important, because they have the potential to be an alternative source,” explains Kristian Søby Kristensen, a political scientist at the University of Copenhagen and expert in security and geostrategy. Arctic.

In recent months, the debate over the role mining should play in Greenland’s economic development has intensified. Actually, 70 mining exploration licenses are active on the island. But the controversy focuses on a specific project, the Kuannersuit deposit (Kvanefjeld in Danish), which could become the second largest rare earth mine in the world. And also uranium. And this is where the controversy lies.

“We think it is too dangerous and polluting. We cannot allow our land to be destroyed in this way, ”argues Mariane Paviasen, MP for the Inuit Ataqtigiit party, who opposes the exploitation of Kuannersuit. Paviasen lives in Narsaq, the town closest to the site, and is also a member of Urani? Naamik (Uranium? No thanks), an organization that was born in 2013, when the Greenlandic Parliament repealed the ban on mining uranium from its lands, distancing itself from Denmark’s zero tolerance policy regarding nuclear energy.

Erik Jensen, chairman of the Siumut party. Photo EFE

“There are two totally different visions of development. One that wants to preserve the Inuit tradition and the other, more progressive, that states that the tradition must be protected but that money is also needed and therefore sacrifices must be made ”, explains Javier Arnaut, an economist at the University of Nuuk who is an expert in Arctic economic development.

The Australian company Greenland Minerals, whose main shareholder is the Chinese Shenghe Resourceshas had a license to explore the Kuannersuit deposit since 2007 and, after several unsuccessful attempts, at the end of last year it got the go-ahead for its environmental impact report. This procedure started the public hearing period, which will last until June and which is the last step before being able to issue the operating license.

Pressures

Pressures from local communities and controversy over the future of the mine have escalated to the point of overthrowing the Government of Nuuk and to force early elections, which will be held this Tuesday and which are planned almost like a plebiscite. “This is an election about the mine,” says Trine Juncher Jørgensen, journalist for the Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq.

The Siumut Social Democratic Party, until now at the head of the Executive, is officially in favor of the project, although in recent months several of its members have been more skeptical and have raised certain reservations, which has caused its minority partner to withdraw its trust. Polls show an advantage in favor of the Inuit Ataqtigiit, who has promised to stop the project if he governs.

“I think pthey could win and join other parties against the mine”, Says Jørgensen, who warns that the stoppage of Kuannersuit could have consequences, both in terms of possible compensation and legal certainty for other projects in the exploratory phase. Paviasen, however, assures that Greenland Minerals cannot request compensation for what has been invested so far, and highlights that his party is not against mining in general, but rather against uranium extraction.

The main argument made by the opponents it is environmentalBut Kuannersuit also raises some geopolitical concerns about the presence of Chinese capital. “There is concern, in the United States and Denmark, that the mine is an opportunity to buy political influence in Greenland, that it could serve as an entry point for Chinese political interest,” explains Kristian Søby Kristensen, also pointing to the possible safety implications due to uranium mining.

Independence?

On the contrary, supporters extol it as a way forward towards independence, taking into account that it may be the largest mining project on the island. Greenland Minerals claims that Kuannersuit’s operations would generate about $ 240 million a year for Greenlandic public coffers, which would be about a third of the value of Denmark’s annual subsidy, although some analysts consider the figure to be overly optimistic.

What experts agree on is that Greenland’s self-sufficiency will not come only from mining, and much less of a single project, no matter how huge. According to Torben Andersen, president of the Greenland Economic Council, it would be wrong to place all hope on Kuannersuit.

“Obviously, there is an element of hope, because it would be a strong signal that mining expansion is a realistic path, but there are many requirements before this translates into a real improvement in the economic situation,” he says, noting that Greenland has significant infrastructure problems and, above all, training.

“The biggest limitation to moving towards a more self-sufficient economy is the low level of education. It is necessary to be able to guarantee good jobs and decent wages for the population; not just have a mine and that all employees and experts come from outside and leave the day after finishing ”.

In his opinion, it would be better to start with several small projects to be able to develop, and “not think that a huge mine will solve all the problems.” “This will not happen”, warns.

The vanguard