Greenland: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Tuesday 19 September 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Greenland, a 2020 film directed by Ric Roman Waugh starring Gerard Butler, will be broadcast. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Atlanta. John Garrity is a construction engineer who lives with his wife Allison and his son Nathan, who has diabetes. One day John receives a call from the American government, in which he is told that together with Allison and Nathan he has been chosen to reach a military airport and fly to a secret refuge to save themselves from a possible catastrophe. Meanwhile, the guests are at John’s house in front of the TV which is live showing a comet called Clarke. The comet fragment, believed to fall into the Atlantic Ocean off Bermuda, eventually crashes into Florida, while the city of Atlanta is hit by a shock wave. When John receives the alert message again, Robins Air Force Base is indicated, so he, the woman and the child, reach the military airport to take a flight that will take them to a safe place. But John learns that the fragment that he impacted on Florida was not the only one, others will arrive and fall on the earth shortly. Some fragments will cause minimal damage, but others will destroy entire cities, as happened in Bogota, Colombia. What worries scientists and NASA is a larger fragment that will impact Earth within 48 hours, capable of destroying the planet and causing a global mass extinction. According to experts, there is a solution called the end of the world.

Having reached the airport, John realizes that the insulin that is essential for Nathan has been lost in their car: while he goes to retrieve the medicine, Allison and Nathan are rejected. Upon returning, John does not find Allison who, with Nathan, due to his low insulin, reach a supermarket that has been under attack and recover the last remaining medicines. Allison and Nathan leave the supermarket just before bandits break in to raid, shortly after she asks for a ride from a couple, Ralph and Judy, to reach Lexington, Kentucky, where her father, Lane, lives. Ralph agrees at first, but along the way, however, he stops, kicks Allison out of the car and takes Nathan away. At the airport, Ralph and Judy take Nathan to board a plane, but following the child’s warning to the military that he has been kidnapped, both are arrested. Meanwhile, Allison manages to reach the airport and, once she arrives, she does not find Nathan, but thanks to the help of a policeman, she finds him in an emergency center.

Greenland: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Greenland, but who is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Gerard Butler: John Garrity

Morena Baccarin: Allison Garrity

Roger Dale Floyd: Nathan Garrity

Scott Glenn: Dale

David Denman: Ralph Vento

Hope Davis as Judy Vento

Andrew Bachelor: Colin

Gary Weeks: Ed Pruitt

Tracey Bonner as Peggy Pruitt

Claire Bronson: Debra Jones

Madison Johnson: Ellie Jones

Merrin Dungey: Major Breen

Streaming and TV

Where to see Greenland on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 19 September 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity.