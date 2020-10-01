If greenhouse gas emissions continue at the same rate, the kilometer-long ice cover could shrink by 36,000 billion tonnes between 2000 and 2100, enough to raise the oceans by 10 cm.

The melting of the Greenland ice sheet will cause, in the 21st century, an increase in sea level not seen for 12,000 years. In a study published in the journal Nature (link in English) Wednesday, September 30, scientists have reconstructed for the first time the history of the melting ice of this cap during the entire Holocene, a geological period that began 11,700 years ago. This chronology, which required five years of work, makes it possible to dissociate the natural fluctuations of the mass of ice from the impact of climate change caused by man.

Its authors conclude that if greenhouse gas emissions continue at the same rate, the layer of ice of several kilometers could shrink by 36,000 billion tons between 2000 and 2100, enough to raise the oceans by 10 cm.

Until the late 1990s, this sheet of ice was gaining roughly as much mass from snowfall as it was losing in summer with glacier collapse and ice melt. But this balance has been upset by the acceleration of climate change. Last year, the Greenland ice cap lost more than 500 billion tonnes, a record since the start of satellite data in 1978, contributing 40% to the rise in sea level in 2019.

This cap theoretically contains enough water to make the oceans rise seven meters, but a complete melting would take hundreds, if not thousands of years. On the other hand, even a rise in the oceans of a few tens of centimeters already has devastating potential for the coastal areas of the planet.

Limiting global warming to + 2 ° C compared to the industrial era, a minimum target of the Paris Agreement, would reduce the contribution of the ice sheet to sea level rise to two centimeters by the end of the century. But this increase would inexorably continue in the following centuries.

“Without a doubt, we will see an increase in the level of the oceans during this century. But without a change of course now, this rise will disrupt life on almost the entire planet”, noted Jason Brine of the American University of Buffalo, lead author of the article. “Regardless of future CO2 emissions, the Greenland ice cap will lose more ice this century than during the hottest periods of the past 12,000 years.”