Greenland Elections were held in Greenland, with a population of 56,000, which are likely to have a major impact on the global mining industry as a whole.

Tuesday’s election was won by the Green Left opposition party, which has aimed to block a major international mining project. The island’s government collapsed due to a mining dispute earlier this year.

In Greenland Tuesday’s parliamentary elections were won by the Green Left opposition party Inuit Atagatigiit (IA). The party received 37 percent of the vote in the election. The opposition party defeated the Social Democratic Siumut, which has been in power almost uninterrupted throughout Greenland’s autonomy since 1979. The Siumut garnered 29 per cent of the vote.

There are 31 single seats in the Greenlandic parliament, of which IA won 12. In the election, Siumut lost one seat, dropping to ten.

The most important issue in the election was the fate of a large mineral mine. The Kvanefjeld mining project is of global significance, as it would extract uranium as well as rare minerals used in the electronics and armaments industries, for example. The mining area is located at the southern tip of Greenland near the village of Narsarsuaq.

While in opposition, IA opposed the well on environmental grounds. IA and many local residents have been concerned about the mine’s environmental impact and possible radioactive contamination. The current ruling party, Siumut, has again supported the project, citing hundreds of new jobs and positive economic impacts.

You dispute the future of the mine led to the overthrow of the Greenland government earlier this year.

“The people have spoken,” the chairman of the IA Mute Egede commented on the profit to the news agency Reuters. In an interview with the Danish broadcaster DR, Egede assures that the mine will not come.

Demolishing a mining project can be challenging for IA. The Australian mining company has already spent more than US $ 100 million on the project and acquired the necessary processing technology.

According to an expert interviewed by Reuters, it can be difficult for IA to overthrow a mining project while explaining to the world that Greenland is still an attractive mining area and open to new business.

Kvanefjeldin the mining project is significant for the global mining industry, which is why the elections on the autonomous island of 56,000 inhabitants have been closely monitored abroad. The planned mine area is owned by Greenland Minerals, which has connections to China. The company says on its website that the mine could become the most significant producer of rare minerals in the West.

Greenland and its natural resources are of interest to China, which already has mining agreements with Greenland. Incubator PRPI published in November report according to, demand for rare minerals will continue to grow.

According to the report, Western countries should reduce their dependence on China, which has a near-monopoly position in the sector for certain minerals. Minerals are important, for example, to the defense and security sectors and the technology industry.

Mining project fate also has an impact on Greenland’s relationship with its motherland, Denmark. Greenland, which belongs to Denmark, has been an autonomous region since 1979. In 2008, the inhabitants of the island voted for the expansion of self-government. Now the island is interested in independence.

On the independence of Greenland has been talked about for years. Uncertainty is mostly only when it happens. The main reason for independence is national identity, as Greenlanders do not consider themselves Danish.

Denmark has stated its support for independence if the matter is decided by referendum and the island survives financially without support. And it is from an economic point of view that the completion of the mining project would increase Greenland’s economic self-sufficiency and take the country one step closer to possible independence.

Bridge At present, Denmark’s annual assistance to Greenland is almost € 500 million. The amount covers about a third of the island’s annual budget.

Incidentally, Greenland has been of international interest in recent years. In 2019, the then president of the United States Donald Trump said the United States is interested in buying the island. Denmark rejected the idea as absurd.

Greenland is also key to climate change. The island’s glaciers, as they melt, have a significant impact on coastal areas and islands in the rest of the world. Despite its position, Greenland has not acceded to the Paris Climate Agreement. According to the news agency AFP, the reason for this would be the Kvanefjeld mining project, which the Paris Agreement would not allow. The election-winning IA has vowed to join the Greenland Treaty if the party comes to power.