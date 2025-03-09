The wishes of the president of USA, Donald Trumpto acquire GreenlandAutonomous territory of Denmark, They have not been well received On this Arctic Island: neither most of its politicians nor its inhabitants want to be part of that country, although they think of a solid -based independence within an indefinite period.

Trump has reiterated several times in recent months, the last one four days ago, His intention to “get” with this gigantic island (80% permanently covered by the ice) of just under 57,000 inhabitants for security reasons and has not saved threats to Denmark if it is not sold.

“I think Everything about Trump is worryingyou never know what can occur to you, but I am very happy because Greenlands politicians say we are not for sale. We do not want to be part of the United States, “says Kim Berthelsen, a 19 -year -old Nuuk student.

Kristoffer Hansen, another Greenlandic student of the same age, does not show concern and gives little Importance to Trump’s threatsalthough he rejects his intentions: “I lived a year in the United States, I don’t think it’s a good idea to be part of that country. We have our own identity.”

More overwhelming is Lars Pedersen, a taxi driver from the Greenlands capital: “I am not interested Trump I don’t think I can be able to get Greenland. What you have to do is close the peak. “His opinions are in line with those of the majority of Greenlands: in a survey published a month and a half ago by the Danish newspaper Berlingske and the Greenlandés Sermitsiaq, 85% refuse to be part of the US and only 6% are shown in favor.

Hard criticisms of Trump of Greenlandes politicians

“Greenland is ours. We do not want to be Americans, nor Danish, we are Greenlandes. Americans and their leader must understand it. We are not for sale and they cannot acquire us without morebecause we decided our future in Greenland, “said Groenlandic President Múte B. Egede, in line with previous statements of his.

Erik Jensen, leader of the siumut, second Greenlands force and who has formed a coalition government with the AI ​​of Egede the last three years, was harder. “We saw how they laughed when the president (Trump) appointed Greenland. That confirms that he does not have No respect for us. We have shown respect and offered a collaboration with them, but their behavior generates concern, “he said.

Greenlands Foreign Minister, Vivian Motzfeldt, of the same party, declared that during the recent Munich Security Conference, which he attended, he realized that Trump It is serious with its intentions. “The delegation of American congressmen, composed of both Republicans and Democrats, says that we must understand Trump’s statements that the US wants to possess and control Greenland as he says,” he said.

Pele Broberg, leader of the Naleraq, third parliamentary force and the most rupturist with Copenhagen, has been the only Use “empty” words.

“It is very good when they say that Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, but at the same time the means do not put to fix who is part of the Greenlandic people,” said Boberg, who advocates creating an Inuit record (Eskimos), an idea that the majority of the Greenlandic Parliament opposes.

Indefinite but solid independence

The polls have also shown that most Greenlanders He wants independencebut not at any price and not if it is a loss of the standard of living of a territory that 40% of the income is provided by the Danish state. “At some point in the future we will be independent. It does not have to be now, neither tomorrow, nor next year, but in the future. It is something that will happen, we do not need to be in a hurry,” says Kristffer Hansen.

For Kim Berthelsen, Greenland It must be “prepared” First before thinking about following its own path (“it would not make sense to become independent now,” he says), while Pedersen believes that it can be feasible “in 30 or 40 years.” Although all parties with parliamentary representation defend themselves independent, none dares to put a specific date, not even the Naleraq.





A stormy relationship with Denmark

Denmark and Greenland have been joined for three centuriesbut the relationship has been especially tensioned in recent years with the discovery of some practices questionable by Copenhagen.

Apart from the problems derived from the modernization process initiated in the 1950s, in the form of high indices of Suicides, abortions and alcoholismDenmark implemented for decades contraceptive spirals to Greenlands women without their consent to control the population.

Both Berthelsen and Hansen refer direct put into question the relationship. “The relationship has historically been bad. The Danes always try to hide the truth,” says Berthelsen.