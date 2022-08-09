Greenland | Big billionaires finance the search for cobalt deposits in Greenland

The metal reserves of Greenland, the world’s largest island, will become easier to access as the permanent ice cap melts. Metal mines are now being planned for the area.

to Greenland the establishment of metal mines is planned. This is financed by a group of the world’s richest men, such as Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gatessays the US news channel CNN.

“We are looking for a deposit that will be among the two largest nickel and cobalt deposits in the world”, CEO of Kobold Metals Kurt House told CNN.

The American company Kobold Metals, financed by a group of billionaires, is looking for a presence together with the Greenlandic company Bluejay Mining.

Climate change with that, more and more ice is melting from Greenland, which makes it easier to reach the raw materials that were under it, CEO of Blyejay Bo Moller Stensgaard explained.

According to him, climate change has lengthened the time period when the sea is not covered with ice, which is why it is easier to transport heavy equipment to Greenland and take metals to the market.

According to the geological survey of Denmark and Greenland, Greenland can become a central place for mining coal, gold, rare earth metals and zinc.

“Greenland however, advocates responsible mining,” the president of the US Agency for Arctic Research Mike Sfraga told CNN in an interview.

According to Stensgaard, cobalt mining “offers a partial solution” to the challenges of climate change. It is needed to build electric cars and batteries suitable for storing renewable energy.