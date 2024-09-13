Greenland | A “completely unprecedented” phenomenon lit up the earth a year ago – scientists found out the reason

Greenland|For almost a year, researchers found out why the earth vibrated for nine days from Greenland to Antarctica in September 2023.

A glacier a landslide that started as a result of melting caused a local tsunami almost 200 meters high in September of last year. The tsunami was followed by a nine-day earth tremor that was observed as far away as Antarctica.

At first, the scientists did not understand what caused the vibration. Dozens of researchers around the world began to find out why, and on Thursday in the scientific publication Science in published in the article, some of them say they have found the answer.

“Right the unique thing about this event is how long the seismic signal lasted and how constant its frequency was,” a researcher at the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland told AFP Kristian Svennevigwho was also one of the authors of the study.

According to Svennevig, landslides and tsunamis have caused seismic signals in the past, but they have been very localized and lasted a few hours at most.

A seismologist from University College London who participated in the research Stephen Hicks told CNN that several seismologists thought their measuring equipment had broken during the vibration.

According to Hicks, the ground vibration was not the usual rumble of an earthquake, but rather a monotonous hum. He describes the case as “completely unprecedented”.

Seismologists managed to trace the source of the vibration first to eastern Greenland. Then Danish seismologists reported a large tsunami in a remote area in Dickson Fjord.

The researchers found out with the help of simulations that the tsunami stabilized in the fjord as a seven-meter-high seiche, or standing wave movement in a closed space, in this case the fjord.

The low frequency and slow decay of the seiche in question were almost identical to the seismic signal. The wave motion oscillated back and forth in cycles of about 90 seconds.

Researchers it is now clear that the tsunami and subsequent vibration was caused by a 25 million cubic meter mass of ice and rock that fell into Dickson Fjord in East Greenland. According to AFP, this happened almost 200 kilometers from the sea.

“If I had said a year ago that Seiche could last nine days, people would have shook their heads and said it was impossible,” Svennevig commented, according to CNN.

The mass located on the mountain collapsed into the fjord, as the glacier at the bottom of the mountain had thinned out accelerated by climate change. According to Hicks, this is possibly the first time that climate change has affected “the ground beneath our feet”.