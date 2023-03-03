Buying and selling a house on social media is possible, GreenInvest Real Estate takes care of it on TikTok

There home remains everyone’s dream. But today it is no longer a problem buy it or sell it. Also (and above all) on social: you know it well GreenInvest Real Estate, the Property Management company which operates in Dubai and specializes in consultancy for real estate investments for mainly Italian clients in the United Arab Emirates. On Tik Tok is going strong. But let’s take a step back. Here is the story of GreenInvest Real Estate. A company born from two entrepreneurs from Verona, Davide Pironti and Michael Tosi, who have created a modern real estate agency open to innovation. At the center is the customer. Always. He is provided with efficient and professional support, before, during and after the investment.

“Our business is real estate, which we can more easily translate into real estate consultancy for all Italians who want to approach Dubai real estate world through local professionals, but at the same time Italian, who therefore speak the same language as the investor. We find suitable solutions for anyone, starting from studio apartments costing approximately 130 thousand euros up to luxurious villas costing several million euros. In short, we satisfy any investor, or anyone who even wants to buy an apartment/villa for personal use/holiday”, say the two Veronese entrepreneurs.

Why Dubai? The Emirate city has always driven the real estate market for several years with great ease in investing remotely in extraordinary projects, also paying in a deferred way directly to the developer of the project itself, without intermediation by banks, mortgages, finance companies. “A big advantage for the end investor: an advance starting from 10% is enough and then the payment can be deferred up to 6 years”, they explain David Pironti And Michael Tosi.

“The our strong point is that we are Italian, like most of our customers, but at the same time we are residents of Dubai, so we experience the real estate world closely every day and beyond, going to construction sites to monitor the works and previewing the launch of new projects, touching reality”, they explain. “We also have various partners in Italy to constantly promote this great business through meetings with our investors in all Italian cities. We provide a consultancy service that does not only follow the purchase phase, as, being consultants and not sellers, we are 100% on the customer’s side. We select a personalized offer through careful research that can give them the best performance and high customer satisfaction, providing assistance and coaching even after the purchase phase, in the bureaucratic procedures and in the management of rentals”, they conclude.

