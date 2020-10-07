The European Parliament wants to enforce stricter climate targets. By 2030, the EU is to emit 60 percent fewer greenhouse gases than in 1990. The previous EU environmental legislation aims to reduce emissions by 40 percent by then.

The decision for 60 percent was unexpected. The largest group in the European Parliament of Christian Democrats was outvoted by the Greens and parts of the Social Democrats and Liberals. The decision was tight: 352 MPs voted for 60 percent, 326 against, there were 18 abstentions.

Does that make the EU’s new climate target official?

No. Parliament is just one of the two EU legislators. The second co-legislator is the EU Council of Ministers, in which the 27 member states are represented through their specialist ministers. You haven’t determined your position yet. The German Presidency plans to have the decision made by the 27 environment ministers in the Council of Ministers.

A majority for 55 percent is emerging here. But it can also be that the heads of state and government take the decision. Then the decision would be made at their summit in December. Whatever the case, the negotiators from Parliament and the Member States then have to agree on a number.

What exactly did Parliament decide?

Parliament has decided that emissions should drop by 60 percent by 2030. This cannot be offset if, for example, agriculture removes CO2 from the atmosphere. The goal is therefore even more ambitious, because the contribution of agriculture, which is to switch to more climate-friendly methods as part of the Green Deal, would not be included.

It was also decided that the EU should have a climate council made up of 15 independent scientists to evaluate the Commission’s climate proposals. In addition, the Commission is to present a CO2 budget by the end of 2021, which describes how many tons of emissions are still permitted in order not to endanger the target of climate neutrality by 2050.

Parliament also wants to ban subsidies for fossil fuels. This would affect tax privileges for jet fuel or company cars, for example. In addition, there should be an enforceable right to climate protection in the future. Citizens and environmental associations could sue if the energy and climate plans of the member states do not adhere to the climate protection path.

How is the decision to be assessed?

The EU would set itself the most ambitious target of all industrialized countries. China, for example, has just decided to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and then reduce it. With the 60 percent savings target, Parliament also goes beyond the Commission’s proposal. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had proposed “at least 55 percent”.

But: The Commission wants the contributions from agriculture, for example through the planting of forests and other carbon sinks, to be included in the calculation as a relief. Parliament rejects this. If the parliament wins this way, even more would have to be saved.

Even more? The EU Parliament’s climate goals go beyond those of the EU Commission around Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Imago / Xinhua

What is the ultimate goal of EU law?

Experience has shown that the European Parliament precedes with research demands, which are then down-negotiated by the member states. Observers assume that this is also the case here again. So there is much to suggest that the EU will ultimately set itself a lower target. Angela Merkel has already spoken out in favor of 55 percent. Poland, which still gets a large part of its energy from coal-fired power generation, is seen as the brakes.

How will the new EU target be implemented?

The Commission has announced that it will revise all EU climate and environmental legislation by the summer. That means: the EU laws CO2 emissions from cars, the expansion of renewable energies and the regulations for thermal insulation, and bans on devices that are energy guzzlers must be tightened.

In addition, traffic and buildings should be included in the trade in pollution certificates. This means that motorists and house residents are being asked to pay more for the use of fossil fuels.

In addition, a new burden-sharing between the Member States for areas that are not subject to EU legislation and emissions trading must be negotiated. The burden sharing stipulates that EU states such as Germany, France and Italy bear higher burdens than Eastern European states that later became EU members.