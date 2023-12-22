Renewable energies will set a new record in 2023, which already expires. For the first time, more than half of the electricity in Spain has been generated with renewable sources. The advance of photovoltaics and wind power – and the partial recovery of hydroelectric generation – are behind this historic mark which, in turn, will help keep greenhouse gas emissions, the causes of the climate crisis, to a minimum.

A study by the Basque Center for Climate Change (BC3) and the Energy Transition and Climate Action Observatory (OTEA) estimates that greenhouse gas emissions in Spain will be reduced by 7.5% compared to 2022 levels. “After the sharp drop in 2020 caused by the covid pandemic and two years of rebound, emissions recover downward path”, explain the authors of this balance. The notable drop in emissions, the report highlights, occurs in a year in which the national GDP is expected to increase above 2%, which shows a clear decoupling between greenhouse gases and economic growth. .

“With this year's drop, emissions would once again be below 1990 levels”, specifically, they would be 5.6% lower than 33 years ago, when the historical series begins and one of the points that are usually take as a reference in the fight against climate change. “They would also be below the levels of 2020, the year in which emissions were sharply reduced due to the effects of the Covid pandemic.”

The calculations of these experts indicate that 2023 would close with 271.6 million tons of CO₂ equivalent, which would also represent the lowest annual emissions since the historical series began. But this figure is a projection, made by these BC3 experts based on real data on energy production and industrial activity and estimates for the last part of the year. To know the official data from the Government, you normally have to wait until the second half of the following year, when the first advance is published. Another report, prepared by the Observatory for Sustainability association, points to a 5.3% drop in emissions this year.

In any case, and regardless of the final figure with which the year closes, what seems clear is that there will be a notable decrease in the gases expelled by the Spanish economy. And the first cause is clear. “Electricity generation is the main explanatory factor for the decrease in emissions this year,” highlight the BC3 authors. “The lower use of fossil fuels in electricity generation is mainly explained by three factors: the decrease in electricity generation, the increase in rainfall that has favored hydraulic generation and the strong deployment of photovoltaic solar energy,” they summarize. “The advance of renewables continues unstoppable.”

But Mikel González-Eguino, BC3 researcher and director of the OTEA, warns against the temptation to “get too carried away.” Because the objective that the Ministry for the Ecological Transition has set is that by 2030 emissions will have been reduced by up to 32% compared to 1990. “There is a lot to do and a few years to do it,” González-Eguino summarizes. “It will not be easy to reach that goal, we would have to maintain the emissions cut similar to this year's during this decade; It is achievable, although with an effort it is notable,” he adds.

Transportation delayed

If there is clear progress in the implementation of renewables, in the transport sector the clear change in trend is still not seen. “Although emissions generated by petroleum derivatives would have been reduced by around 5%, it does not seem that the transportation sector has contributed to this decrease,” explains the BC3 report. “About a third of petroleum products are consumed outside the transportation sector, and, according to our calculations, it would have been these sectors that have caused the drop in emissions,” they add. “Although diesel consumption linked to transport has reduced by 2.5% until October 2023, gasoline and kerosene consumption is increasing again. The rise in kerosene, linked to air transport, is particularly significant, since it increases by 12%,” BC3 experts add.

“The emissions that concern us most are those from transportation,” warns González-Eguino. “We must decarbonize transportation with better and greater access to public transportation,” indicates this researcher. “And electrify road transport,” he adds. “Spain is below its surrounding countries in charging points and electric vehicle penetration,” he points out about the pending actions in this field.

Furthermore, González-Eguino warns of another determining challenge for the country: “Apart from the electricity sector, the electrification of the economy is not advancing at the necessary pace.” Greater penetration of technologies such as heat pumps in homes is required and the pace of electrification of the industry increases. “Because as renewables advance, concern grows over the discharge of excess electricity,” warns this expert. “We need to electrify the economy more so that demand increases and investments in renewables are maintained.”

The renewable explosion

According to data from Red Eléctrica, 50.8% of electricity in 2023 in Spain came from renewable sources, which is almost nine percentage points more than in 2022. Wind generation is the leader: 24% of demand It was covered with wind turbines. Photovoltaics covered 14%—which is 34% more than last year. And, in the case of hydraulics, its contribution to the national system reaches 9.5%, recovering somewhat compared to the terrible previous year.

Beatriz Corredor, president of Redeia, parent company of Red Eléctrica, maintained this week that “these figures are irrefutable proof that the ecological transition is advancing steadily” in Spain. “We have become a true European benchmark in the integration of renewables: we are the second country that generates the most wind and solar energy. But we must continue working to meet the objectives set for 2030″, she added.

During 2023, Red Eléctrica highlighted this week, records related to the advancement of renewables have been broken. For example, November was the month in which the highest participation of clean sources in the Spanish mix was achieved, reaching close to 60% of the generation. And on November 3, the daily historical maximum was reached: with a renewable share of 73.5%.

