Reuse and non-use of burning avoided the emission of 12.2 million tons of CO2 and protected more than 8 thousand springs

The reuse of water and the harvesting of raw sugarcane, without burning, have already resulted in a 52% reduction in water consumption by the sugar and alcohol industry in the State of São Paulo. As a result, the 2022/2023 crop, cultivated in an area of ​​5.8 million hectares, is one of the most sustainable in the last decade.

According to a survey carried out by the Ethanol Mais Verde program, in collaboration with 127 participating mills and associations, the amount of water required is just 0.74 cubic meters per ton of processed raw cane.

At the beginning of the historical series, in the 2010/2011 harvest, water consumption was 1.52 cubic meters per ton.

Through a partnership established between the Semil (Secretary of Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics), the Cetesb (Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo) and the SAA (Secretary of Agriculture and Supply), the Ethanol Mais Verde program has provided significant environmental benefits, including in relation to polluting gas emissions.

According to the program, during the same period, emissions of 12.2 million tons of CO2 and 73.8 million tons of other atmospheric pollutants were avoided, equivalent to the pollution generated by 214,000 buses circulating over the course of a year. The current harvest is the 2nd in a row not to use pre-harvest fires.

“Implementing consistent measures, such as reusing water and harvesting without burning, results in concrete benefits, both environmental and economic”says secretary Natália Resende.

“Within this public policy approach, the regulatory role of the state allows such initiatives to be sustainable over time and achieve a multiplier impact”says the secretary, referring to another positive result arising from the actions of the Ethanol Mais Verde program: the increase in areas covered by vegetation in riparian forests.

Data reveal that in the 2010/2011 harvest, 4.5 million seedlings were planted, covering a total area of ​​5,800 hectares of riparian forest. In the current harvest, on the other hand, the area experienced continuous and exponential growth, reaching the current mark of 31,200 hectares, with an average planting of 2.6 million seedlings. This total number represents the preservation of 8,172 springs and around 139,000 hectares of riparian forest.

“The program encouraged the productive sector to commit even more to the environment, starting to see sustainability as an advantageous investment”said Rafael Frigério, responsible for Semil’s Inspection and Biodiversity Coordination.

Greener Ethanol Program

The program was voluntarily established in 2007 by sugarcane mills and suppliers, in collaboration with the Sao Paulo’s State Governmentwith the aim of promoting the sustainable development of the sector and facing the challenges of mechanizing sugarcane harvesting.

Annually, participating mills send accompanying documents to demonstrate compliance with technical sustainability standards.

Technical guidelines established by mills and sugarcane producers included the elimination of burning, compliance with the Brazilian Forest Code, protection and restoration of riparian areas, soil preservation and water reuse.

The program also covers the use of sugarcane by-products, the implementation of fauna protection measures, the prevention and fight against forest fires, and several other actions.

With information from SP government