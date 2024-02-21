Energy supplier Greenchoice will also charge part of the costs for supplying electricity to customers with solar panels. This step should distribute costs more evenly, the company announced. At the same time, Greenchoice makes electricity cheaper during the day than at night on weekdays, because that is when most green energy is generated.

