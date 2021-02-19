Not all of them are net gains in the world of cryptocurrencies. Unlike his close relatives, GreenBond Meter (GBM coin) aims to save the planet, besieged by global warming and climate change, after the depredation of forests and other attacks on the environment.

The idea is that each user who acquires a GBM coin token can collaborate with the preservation of a native biosphere surface, on a total of one million hectares in ten countries of the world.

GBM’s first broadcast, which is already on sale for $ 1.09 per unit, will be associated with the Paraná jungle in Misiones, where the promoters of the initiative began at the end of last year the process of comprehensive conversion of a 25,000 hectare field.

This land was subjected to a controlled deforestation process that, from now on, began to be reversed for its conservation.

The proposal consists of protecting, with the purchase of the crypto, a square meter of biosphere, that is, a portion that includes land, water, plants, where living beings develop.

Then follow the yunga salteña, the Patagonian forests and the Fuegian peat, until completing the plan of 100 thousand hectares, or more, that fall to Argentina in the global proposal. This same procedure will be replicated in different parts of the planet.

The promoters of this initiative clarify that investing in one of these crypto will not suppose any real right of domain, possession or use of the portion of the preserved land, but a right to demand compliance with preservation and not exploitation of it.

The intention is that the holder of a cryptocurrency becomes in custody of a portion of native biosphere.

It is about turning the last 5,000 years of material life of the human species on earth, where all economic activity was associated with the levy of natural resources as a condition of prosperity.

Now, the gain will come from another dynamic. To care, to protect, to be kind to nature as a condition for obtaining a benefit.

The fire destroys the yungas of Salta. Pictures The Tribune.

What’s more, each investor can monitor in real time, even from his cell phone, the fulfillment of the commitment to preserve the portion of territory to be cared for associated with his cryptos.

This can be done through the Geographic Information System (GIS) through which you can access visual material of the protected property, geolocated information, graphics, statistics and more market data to keep abreast of all the news in the financial world.

The acquisition of the cryptoactive will generate, in turn, a carbon credit (GBM bono), another green investment alternative associated with the project, which proposes to democratize access to the carbon credit market as a sustainable means to protect the planet.

Starting in 2023, when the first certification of carbon credits will be finalized, each investor who has acquired crypto will have the possibility of obtaining the equivalent in carbon credits to the square meters associated with your token, and you can buy the credits at 50% of their value before they go on the market.

It is a new profitability alternative, since carbon credits are increasingly required by corporations, both to offset their emissions and to shape their image in terms of contributions to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The GreenBond Meter coin is associated with the idea of “Natural capital”, which will gradually become the precondition for any economic activity, even the most lucrative.

Without clean air, water, or available energy, no economic activity will be possible. Natural Capital will be the new “green gold” in the short term.

