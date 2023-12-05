In an inspiring atmosphere that calls for inclusion of all, gives hope and stimulates action, the “Green Zone” at the Conference of the Parties “COP 28”, hosted by the UAE, continues to host various activities that attract visitors to the global event in Expo City Dubai.

Spaces were allocated in the “Green Zone” to represent women, indigenous peoples, and people of determination, to present their opinions and ideas, and to emphasize their importance and impact within the climate action system throughout the conference period.

The main places and pavilions at COP28, whose programs focus on the principle of including everyone, include: (Women’s Pavilion, Indigenous Celebrations Department, Youth Center, and National Stories Pavilion).

The women’s pavilion is one of the main pavilions at COP28, whose programs focus on including everyone. It is designed in the form of an exhibition that takes its guests on a journey whose slogan is “The prosperity of women equals the prosperity of humanity.” It emphasizes the commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. It also celebrates women’s achievements and highlights… It highlights the challenges facing them, and explores prospects for cooperation in order to build a more equal world.

As for the Indigenous Peoples’ Celebrations Circle, it is a space dedicated to recognizing the role of indigenous peoples in contributing to dialogues aimed at preserving the environment and biodiversity, and confronting the repercussions of climate change.

This space hosts a group of traditional ceremonies, and welcomes all visitors to the “Green Zone” to participate in its activities, increase their awareness and knowledge about the historical connection of indigenous peoples with lands, waters and traditional communities, and learn about the cultural customs of indigenous communities.

While the Youth Center in the Green Zone is considered the second youth house, as it provides a platform for exchanging ideas and discussion about climate change. The center operates under the auspices of the Federal Youth Foundation of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, and with the support of the Minister of Community Development, the Youth Climate Leader in “COP28.”

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, a space that helps young people and visitors learn about empowerment opportunities and build a common vision for a more sustainable future.

The National Stories Pavilion in the Green Zone includes the heritage of more than 200 countries and international organizations that participated in Expo 2020 Dubai, as it allows visitors to the region to explore the whole world in one place, and see works of art and traditional artifacts from every continent, in addition to enjoying watching interactive video, digital content, and machines. Music, and other parts of the world.