Ms. Peters, your party colleague Winfried Kretschmann has prevailed in Baden-Württemberg: The Greens want to form a coalition with the CDU again. That is hardly the signal that the Green Youth hoped for, is it?

No not at all. For us the result is very disappointing. We had hoped for a different outcome – this does not only apply to the Green Youth. I am convinced that the majority of the party wanted a different result. We have noticed in recent years that the CDU has not kept the coalition agreements, for example when it came to voting rights. I do not understand why no conclusions are drawn from this.

Without Mr Kretschmann, the Greens would hardly have achieved such an electoral success. All the polls have impressively shown that the Prime Minister has won over many voters. Wouldn’t it have been negligent to let him run into this crucial question?

This is not about letting go. Winfried Kretschmann’s decision to speak out in favor of the CDU was hasty and incorrect. The Greens in Baden-Würrtemberg had spoken out clearly against the Union during the election campaign. Then you have to decide that as a committee and not act rashly on your own.





You wrote on Twitter: “The election promise was climate protection, climate protection, climate protection – that doesn’t work with the Union!” The Green Prime Minister should be convinced that he can achieve greater progress in climate protection with the CDU, as the party is strong in the municipalities is.

What can be deduced from the past five years is that the CDU has always been the brake on climate protection in the Green-Black government. At the state and federal level, it is not responsible for promoting climate protection. With that, we Greens in Baden-Württemberg also ran a clear election campaign. We want to turn on the turbo with climate protection; without the CDU. The state board had clearly positioned itself for this. Kretschmann’s decision feels like a slap in the face. Because there is the possibility for another alliance.

That would then be a traffic light alliance. That would include the FDP, a party that you and the Green Youth are not exactly close to either.

That’s true. But we would also have worked with the SPD. And the FDP would not have as large a stake in the government as the CDU so far. A coalition with the SPD and the sour apple FDP would have led to better politics.

You yourself are originally from Baden-Württemberg, from Freiburg.

That’s why I’m so involved. In the weeks leading up to the election, I fought for the Greens there. That’s why the whole thing annoys me all the more.

The greens there are generally considered to be dark green, i.e. more conservative than in Berlin, for example. Doesn’t Baden-Württemberg show that this dark green policy is successful?

Of course, the Greens in Baden-Württemberg have a few percentage points more. But we are also doing a great job with red-red-green in Berlin. We also showed in the European elections that we can convince people with clear left and progressive politics. The corruption cases of the CDU, the bad pandemic policy – all of this shows us that we have to initiate a change of policy. And that is what the voters in Baden-Württemberg said: the Ministry of Education and Cultural Affairs made bad policies under the CDU Minister Eisenmann. We are a party of change, we have to show that.

In September there will also be federal elections. It is very likely that the Greens will be back in government after 16 years. According to the polls, various coalition options would be possible.

Recently also green-red-red!

Probably your favorite coalition?

First of all, the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate have shown that people are not satisfied with the CDU. You feel like a change. So more would have been possible in Baden-Württemberg. It is not clear to me why the decision was made to join the CDU. I’m curious about the reason. In any case, none of this has any effect on federal politics. There we want a government to the left of the Union – because we will not achieve change with it.

But many voters will already be asking themselves in September: Will I get black if I vote green?

We challenge the federal government and above all the CDU. Their reaction to our election manifesto is not exactly sparkling with enthusiasm. We want clear climate protection and social justice, that cannot be achieved with the Union.

Do you also give the green party chairman Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck to understand?

We will still express our disappointment in the next few days. Our position is clear. Politics with the CDU did not lead to any solutions in any constellation, for example in Hesse in the Dannenröder forest. Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck also know that.