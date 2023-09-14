FromFlorian Naumann close

The traffic lights are actually quite okay? There is direct opposition from the Green Party. Four reasons for the coalition’s endless misery.

Berlin – For months it feels like nothing but criticism, anger and derision have been pouring in about Olaf Scholz’s traffic light coalition. The report about traffic light praise in the form of a study could have come in handy: Scientists confirmed on Tuesday (September 12th) that the red-green-yellow federal government had already pushed forward a good portion of its projects, among other things FR.de reported.

Would have. Shortly after the small, respectable success, there was “friendly fire” from our own ranks. It’s not just that politicians from the traffic light factions and parties continue to blithely criticize the status quo. The Green Youth even quickly tore up the coalition agreement as a basis for praise from the academic sphere. Spokeswoman Sarah Lee Heinrich complained about gaps in crucial points – and in doing so, perhaps unintentionally, highlighted a much greater misery. An overview of Traffic Light’s internal pain points:

Traffic light coalition without a good basis? The Greens are dissatisfied with the overall situation

The problem seems to be deeply rooted in the three-party alliance: the SPD, Greens and FDP are very different partners in their political orientations. The controversial Green Youth leader Heinrich made it clear: The fact that projects are being processed is a good thing, she explained in the RTL/ntv-Program “Early Start”. Just to indicate that the efforts are partly in vain – even commitments to concentrated work no longer help.

“Important projects were missing from the coalition agreement from the start,” said Heinrich. Especially when it comes to “social issues”, the traffic light project was “blank from the start”. Because of disputes over financing issues, the “lowest common denominator” was already the requirement in the coalition agreement – despite assurances to the contrary from the three partners.

The Greens barely concealed a swan song for the traffic light coalition. From the beginning, she doubted Scholz’s perspective of eight traffic light years: “We need a federal government that says we want to create more social justice, we want to stop social division,” she demanded. The subtext: It’s not the traffic light. In part, Heinrich’s attitude may correspond to those at the base of the Greens – and possibly also the FDP: except on socio-political issues, the left wing of the Greens and also the economically liberal foundation of the Liberals can expect little joy from the alliance.

Endless traffic light dispute: Lindner keeps the Greens and the SPD on a short leash – only to the delight of the FDP

It has almost been forgotten: After the federal election, both Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck claimed the finance ministry for themselves. Habeck ultimately moved to the post of vice chancellor and the “super ministry” for economics and climate. It is possible that he has long since regretted this decision. Not just because of the oil and gas crisis and the ensuing turmoil. But also because Lindner is doing what Habeck presumably had in mind – the FDP leader dictates large parts of the political course with the help of the budget.

Lindner positions itself as the guardian of the debt brake. In view of the war in Ukraine, energy supply and inflation, there is no legal alternative. In a crisis situation, a special rule is possible. The SPD has called for one by the end of 2022. However, on the one hand, Lindner has arguments on his side – such as rising interest rates, which make debt more expensive. And on the other hand, the coalition agreement. Compliance with the debt brake is anchored there. In addition to the FDP, the SPD had also called for this in the Bundestag election campaign, and it already ran counter to the Greens back then.

Now the brakes are slowing down many of the wishes of the SPD and the Greens: the coalition is making savings (almost) everywhere. If you want to spend more, you have to save elsewhere, is the constant saying from Lindner’s finance department. The FDP doesn’t always like the partners’ reactions, for example when it comes to parental allowance. Recently there have also been signs of problems in Volker Wissing’s Ministry of Transport: More money is needed for the strategically important ports – but Wissing is apparently extremely reluctant to save money elsewhere. But the Greens are suffering most of all. In the desired child basic security project. Or on the international stage: Annalena Baerbock complained in the Bundestag about “painful” cuts in her budget, especially in view of the war in Ukraine. A new security policy was a core concern. The party’s projects and skins are slipping away, and anger is likely to grow.

Heating, migration, traffic, nuclear power: sometimes hardly a “lowest denominator” in the traffic lights

Despite Heinrich’s complaint in the coalition agreement, there is no lack of plans. Experts counted 453 “real” government promises. However, the parties sometimes fail in the search for a common interpretation of their formulations. Example of traffic: When it comes to road construction, the FDP was in the conversation at the end of 2022 Ippen.Media on the passage, which is also intended to accelerate the construction of road projects. The Greens on the passage that gives priority to rail and “climate-friendly mobility”.

In other places too, the written confessions apparently don’t help one bit. Probably also because the war removed many certainties. When it comes to migration, the FDP recently wanted to identify additional “safe countries of origin”, but Baerbock refused. The parties fought over the future of nuclear power in the energy crisis for months – until Scholz, in a rare move, spoke out. In the end, there was mainly fodder for the opposition’s election campaigns before the Hesse and Bavaria elections.

“None of the three parties can be absolved of responsibility,” said political scientist Andreas Busch Ippen.Media in March – back then, the constant dispute forced the SPD, Greens and FDP into a marathon meeting of the coalition committee. The FDP tried to make a name for itself after electoral failures, the Greens “ignited” the coal compromise and the SPD functions neither as a leader nor as a moderator of the coalition. At that time, the three parties were arguing about climate protection, nature conservation, transport and heating.

Traffic light has the enemy in its own bed: tricks almost everywhere – and problems with Habeck’s Greens

Especially when it comes to politically explosive issues, the fight is tough: there is hardly anything left of the selfie harmony of the first days. To the dismay of the Minister of Economic Affairs, Robert Habeck’s heating plans appeared in public prematurely – and sparked a storm that is unlikely to be over even with the passage of the law. The FDP in particular acts – depending on your point of view – deceitfully or cleverly. Despite the Chancellor’s word of power, the Greens’ plans are stuck, but Wissing, on the other hand, pushed his “combustion engine” exception into an EU resolution despite the Greens’ veto. It was only in the summer that Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) struck back and put a stop to Lindner’s Growth Opportunities Act – because of the dispute over basic child security and to the outrage of the Liberals. However, the result was rather poor.

The Paus case also highlighted alleged leadership problems in the Greens. Report Mirror and Daily Mirror According to a “round of six” consisting of Habeck, Baerbock, the party leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour and the parliamentary group leaders Britta Haßelmann and Katharina Dröge, the course is determined. As a representative of the government Greens, Habeck is constantly coming under pressure, it was said. Paus’ veto was also against the wishes of the Minister of Economic Affairs. Habeck later complained – while the parliamentary group defended the minister. Reliable agreements with the Greens are difficult, said an FDP informant dem Daily Mirror.

None of this comes as a surprise: none of the three partners wanted the traffic light before the federal election. However, the closeness of the parties could be quite surprising. “One thing should be noted: the weakest partner or the one furthest away from the Chancellor’s party must not feel like the unnecessary, disruptive third party or like an unloved child,” said FDP politician Stephan Thomae Merkur.de at the time of coalition negotiations. He probably had the well-being of his liberals in mind. But the Greens in particular seem to be under pressure for a long time. Maybe also because they are Scholz’s stronger competitor for votes. And the Chancellor seems to prefer to remain silent anyway. (fn)

