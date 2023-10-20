Home page politics

From: Felicitas Breschendorf

According to the political barometer, the federal government continues to lose support. Sarah-Lee Heinrich, co-leader of the Green Youth Party, sees “serious mistakes”.

Berlin – The traffic light parties have fallen further behind. As can be seen from the survey published on Friday (October 20th) by the Elections Research Group (ZDF “Politbarometer”), both the SPD (15 percent) and the Greens (14 percent) lost two percentage points compared to the previous month. The FDP would also lose one percentage point and would still be represented in the Bundestag at just five percent. The traffic light coalition is clearly behind. There is now an urgent need for action for the Green Youth.

The Union, on the other hand, made significant gains, reaching 30 percent (+4). The Left remains unchanged at 5 percent. The same applies to the AfD at 21 percent, which has now reached 25 percent in surveys in some places.

Election survey shows clear trend: majority dissatisfied with traffic light government

According to the current election survey, satisfaction with the work of the federal government has fallen to its lowest level since the government took office. Only 32 percent of those surveyed are satisfied, 62 percent are not.

It’s not just voters who are dissatisfied with the work of the traffic light government. The Green Youth draws negative conclusions from two years at the general meeting on October 20th Traffic Light Coalition. “The federal government is unable to find sufficient answers in view of the climate crisis, inflation and increasing support for right-wing extremist parties,” the program says.

Sarah-Lee Heinrich, federal spokeswoman for the Green Youth. Here at a youth party conference in 2021. © Kay Nietfeld/ dpa

The Green Youth also considers the work of their own parent party to be inadequate. “The planet is burning, people live in poverty in rich Germany. We expect more from the Greens in the fight against climate change and for social justice,” says co-leader Sarah-Lee Heinrich Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ).

Traffic light failed: Green youth calls for agreement on climate money for more voter approval

The coalition has still not reached an agreement on climate money, which is intended to relieve the burden on citizens. Heinrich considers the fact that it is taking so long to be a “serious mistake”. According to the latest information, climate money will not be introduced until 2025.

However, according to Heinrich, “effective social cushioning” of climate policy goals is urgently needed. According to her, financial security can ensure that the population accepts green projects better. This is exactly what was missing from the heating law, where after a long dispute the state funding was lower than actually expected.

“Young people in Germany are angry,” says Heinrich. However, the Green Youth differs from the rest of the country in one thing: the youth organization considers the Green Party’s approval of the planned EU asylum reform to be wrong. The reform allows countries to hold refugees at the EU’s external borders in prison-like conditions. Surveys show that most Germans would like to see even tougher action on the issue of migration.

No approval for the Union: Germans do not trust the CDU and CSU to have a better government

Most people still doubt whether a federal government led by the Union would really do a better job. 31 percent think that the CDU and CSU would do it better. 15 percent even think they would do worse. Almost half (49 percent) believe it doesn’t make much of a difference.

The leaders of the traffic light coalition will meet on Friday (October 20) for consultations in the Chancellery. It is also likely to be about the consequences of the clear defeat of all three parties in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse. (Felicitas Breschendorf, with agency material)