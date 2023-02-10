Quick quiz: which country has the largest forest area in the world? If you remembered the Amazon rainforest, Atlantic Forest, Pantanal, Cerrado and Pampa, and stuck in Brazil, you were wrong. Today, the top of the ranking belongs to Russia with 815 million hectares of forest cover. To make it easier to understand the dimension, it is worth mentioning that each hectare corresponds to an official soccer field.

Brazil appears in second with the equivalent of 497 million soccer fields on the map. Canada, United States and China complete the Top 5. It is interesting to highlight the Chinese case. In the 1990s, the green coverage of the Asian country had fallen to 16.7% of the territory, or 160 million hectares.

Today, in 5th place in the ranking, it has grown to 220 million hectares or almost 23% of the total area. The goal is to exceed 24% over the next two years. The change was intentionally planned by the local government, which among the actions announced is the planting of 36 thousand km2 (3.6 million ha) of new forests per year until 2025. In Brazil, the movement was the opposite.

According to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the country has lost the equivalent of 6% of its territory in forests and native grassland vegetation. The area corresponds to more than 51 million deforested football fields, the size of the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Sergipe, combined.

Note: The world map on the right is a graphical representation of the areas covered by treetops by geospatial data scientist Adam Symington. To build it, originally published on the Visual Capitalist platform, the author used images collected on board the MODIS sensor.

(Note published in the 1311 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)