AChancellor Scholz also spoke to farmers this week. But he didn't have to worry about being booed or attacked. The encounter took place at the Green Week, and this Berlin event has always been not a place for a battle of interests, but rather a “performance show”, where all parts of the industry compete to show themselves at their most pleasant, in a sense tastiest side. Scholz didn't want to disrupt this harmony too much; he said he would do everything to ensure that “agriculture will continue to be part of our image in the future”. Only then did he say: “it’s part of our economy”.

And in fact: The fact that the Green Week is at least as much about images as it is about the economy itself is made clear by the giant banner at the south entrance, where it says not exactly subtly but clearly: “Omnivores welcome!” The technical term for it is “Gourmet Fair”. She counters a world of geopolitical polarization, right-wing extremist threats, protests and wars with a world of benevolence with which the suppliers of Thuringian dumplings, Hungarian smoked sausages, Uzbek schnapps (age limit 18 years) and Iranian dates equally treat their end consumers.

The haze of a somewhat ponderous satisfaction hangs over these halls full of chewing and swallowing visitors. Somewhat puzzlingly, even the permanent snack facilities between the halls are well stocked, where, like at any other trade fair, you can meet your emergency needs of white sausage, knuckles and pretzels.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









The halls along the world tour with international exhibitors and the halls in which the federal states present themselves differ primarily in that the German halls always provide space for discourse. A stand where you can get fish fillets with curry sauce for free is called “Fish Information Center” at the Lower Saxony presentation. The discourse on stage is only followed by seven visitors, but it is as professional and polished as if it were intended for an audience of millions on television. It's about “sensitizing” and “creating awareness”: “People have to recognize that good things come from next door.”







Three of the seven listeners put themselves forward as candidates to taste three types of liver sausage, whether they come from Bentheimer Landschwein, Angler Sattelschwein from Wendland or from a wild boar. Unfortunately, none of the candidates come up with the correct answer. Other countries like Brandenburg cleverly let musical combos perform before moving on to discussions about structural change in Lusatia.

Enjoyment and abstraction

What is different are the halls in which embassy providers compete with each other and there is only exceptionally something to eat. Abstraction predominates here: If the motto in the enjoyment halls is “Poland tastes good” or “MV (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania) is good”, the message in the halls is: “The future tastes good”.

In Hall 3.2, “Experience Farm”, you can climb onto tractors that run on vegetable oil; You can learn about their sustainability at Rewe, Penny, Kaufland and McDonald's and get “6 tips for mindful snacking” (Tip 1: “Be aware of what you want (emotional and functional needs)”). A person speaks on stage “Head of Farmer Relations” employed at a start-up talks about regenerative agriculture in a low-threshold manner.







In Hall 23.1, the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture is presenting a mirror installation with artificial cows on an artificial green meadow in front of which you can take photos. But “experience green” can also mean something completely different, as you can find out in Hall 27, which has this motto. There, a little away from the stands for moors, forests and hunting dogs, the Bundeswehr is exhibiting an Eagle IV from Logistics Battalion 172. It's probably the green camouflage paint rather than the renewable energy that brought the six-cylinder turbodiesel to this place.

However, you can also find out about the Bundeswehr's menu here, which is the same for all barracks; A few shrink-wrapped food packaging is available for illustrative purposes. And for younger visitors, the Bundeswehr provides a craft booklet with butterflies, frogs and fire engines that they can fold themselves. Will the gourmet fair still be overtaken by the harsh present that is committed to “war-fighting”? Not necessarily, the Bundeswehr has been part of Green Week for years for reasons that are not entirely clear.

The cows and horses in the so-called animal hall are there even longer. Unfortunately, some of them seem less content than their human visitors, to whom they turn their backsides with depressive immobility. Or is this a silent protest?