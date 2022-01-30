Home page world

divide

Police forces search an apartment building in Essen. © Justin Brosch/dpa

After the theft of 4,300 diamonds and brilliants from the Dresden Green Vault, a trail now leads to Essen.

Essen – More than two years after the spectacular theft of jewels with a total value of over 113 million euros from the historic Green Vault in Dresden, there have been searches in Essen.

Security circles confirmed to the dpa that these are related to the investigation into the Green Vault in Dresden. Forces from Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia were deployed. First, the “image” reported on searches on Saturday evening.

The Dresden public prosecutor only confirmed that they had carried out a search in Essen. “We do not comment on the subject,” said authority spokesman Jürgen Schmidt.

4300 diamonds and brilliants stolen

When the Dresden Residenzschloss was burgled on November 25, 2019, 21 pieces of jewelry with a total of 4,300 diamonds and brilliants were stolen. The spectacular coup also caused property damage of more than one million euros. The trial against six alleged perpetrators began in Dresden under strict security conditions on Friday.

more on the subject Process of breaking into the Green Vault has begun Suspected automated blaster delivered: trial Suspected automated blaster delivered: trial

Meanwhile, the special commission “Epaulette”, named after one of the booty items, continues to investigate. According to the public prosecutor’s office, there is reasonable initial suspicion against a further 40 suspects, including four security guards and four possible helpers of the perpetrators. It’s still unclear where the loot is. dpa