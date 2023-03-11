In the trial for the theft of jewels from the Green Vault at the Dresden Regional Court, it was well after 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon and the presiding judge was already about to close the day of the trial when the public prosecutor spoke again. What followed was a bang that hardly anyone had expected on this day of the trial, on the contrary: before Easter, it was said everywhere, the criminal court finally wanted to make a judgment on the matter. The taking of evidence was practically complete, and in the past few days of the trial, the focus had been on checking the credibility of the six accused’s confessions on the basis of numerous inquiries.

Stephen Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

The men between the ages of 24 and 29, all of whom belong to the Berlin extended Remmo family, some of whom are very criminals, are accused of joint theft and serious arson with bodily harm. But it was above all the type of questioning and the answers of the accused that made the public prosecutor’s collar burst. The prosecution submitted half a dozen other requests for evidence, which they reasoned to help clarify the facts, to examine the credibility of the confessions and ultimately to determine whether the conditions for the understanding with the defendants, the so-called deal, are still fulfilled.

The public prosecutor’s office no longer sees things that way, but openly questioned the deal on Friday. If the inconsistencies are not cleared up, the court must cancel the agreement. The latter includes a penalty rebate in exchange for, first, returning any jewels still in existence, second, credible confessions, and, third, answering questions about the burglary. The return of some jewels had caused quite a stir before Christmas. At the time, the defense attorneys for the oldest defendant had arranged for some of the stolen jewelry to be handed over to a Berlin law firm.

The jubilation proved to be premature, however, because the three showpieces from the collection are still missing and the returned pieces are all badly damaged and in some cases incomplete. According to the Free State of Saxony, the damage originally stated at almost 114 million euros is still 89 million euros after this return campaign.

However, the prosecutors were particularly upset on Friday about the way the accused were questioned about their confessions. After the defense attorneys initially only wanted to answer questions in writing, the court – for whatever reason – reached a compromise: the questions from judges and public prosecutors were each divided into blocks with a maximum of ten points and read out, after which the defense had between 30 and 60 minutes each She was given time to prepare answers with her clients and then to read them out.

The past few days of the trial were characterized above all by long breaks, which seemed largely pointless because the accused remained completely silent and their defense lawyers in most cases gave no answers at all. On Friday, the lawyers for one defendant even managed not to answer nine out of ten questions, for which they took 40 minutes to prepare.