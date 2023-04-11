Business moderates the event “Taxonomy and sustainability: how to support SMEs”. At the round table Marco Scotti, Felicita de Marco (Iccrea) and Ottavio Pennisi (Net Insurance)

How to answer regulatory limitsfacilitate the data sharing and encourage them PMI to reporting to push the process sustainable transition? What are the impacts of applying the ITS models on large entities and SMEs? And the main limitations of norms in effect? On the energy front, however, how to overcome the critical issues of the non-reporting obligation and make access to data and Certificates of Performance? How can they banks And insurance companies build indicators taxonomic municipalities that can align with an ever-changing regulatory framework?

We will try to answer these and many other questions in the webinar “Shared taxonomy to support SMEs in sustainable reporting” conceived and designed by Ikn Italy, leader in the creation of training events and projects aimed at professionals, scheduled for Thursday 13 April. At the round table in addition to the co-director of Affaritaliani.it Marco Scottiwho will moderate the debate, will sit: Felicita de Marcohead of Group Sustainability & ESG Strategy Icreate Bank and Ottavio PennisiHead of Investor Relations and Special Projects Net Insurance.

In the sustainable transition process that SMEs are facing, one of the main difficulties is represented precisely by continuous evolution of the reference legislation: among the obstacles that slow down the transition process there are also i new ITS Models which do not bind SMEs to sustainability reporting and contribute to making access to data uneven.

It is therefore necessary for financial institutions to understand how to move in a constantly updated regulatory context and to reflect on how to improve it information sharing. In an informal discussion, the managers of Iccrea and Net Insurance will bring out the best strategies for overcoming the regulatory (and other) impasse. The event is aimed at different professional profiles: sustainability managers, chief risk officers and chief financial officers of banks and insurance companies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

