Green politician Nyke Slawik is one of the first two trans women in the Bundestag. © Stefan Kaminski (Greens in the Bundestag)

Green politician Nyke Slawik speaks openly about “her story” in an exclusive interview. The trans woman wants young people to “not let themselves be bullied”.

Berlin – Nyke Slawik (Bündnis90/Die Grünen) is one of the new faces in the Bundestag. At just 28, she is one of the 50 youngest MPs. And with her life story, the Green politician is also ensuring more diversity and education in the German Bundestag. Because the Leverkusen woman is next Tessa Ganserer (Green) one of the first two trans women in Parliament. However, she does not want to go down in history thanks to her identity, as she did in an exclusive interview with kreiszeitung.de* told.

Surname: Nyke Slawik Birthday: January 7, 1994 (age 28) Political party: Alliance 90 / The Greens Position: MP, deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee in the Bundestag

Nyke Slawik: Green politician speaks about the time after her election to the Bundestag

Ms. Slawik, you were elected to the Bundestag for the Greens for the first time in December 2021. How was the first time for you?

The first time in the Bundestag was somehow totally crass and very exciting for me. It is a great honor to be one of the 50 youngest members of the Bundestag and to be able to represent my constituency. I really enjoy being part of such a diverse and diverse Parliament.

With the new government, the Bundestag is more diverse than ever before – how do you explain this positive development?

The Bundestag is so diverse and young mainly because of the list of candidates from the governing parties. The Greens and the SPD have sent many MPs to the Bundestag. In the FDP, the CDU and the AfD, on the other hand, the proportion of women is still very low. This does not mean that the Bundestag is a reflection of society, but I think we are on the right track.

Green politician Nyke Slawik on her trans identity: “I want to be open with my story”

As one of the first two trans women in the Bundestag, your identity was often the focus of reporting. Is that good because it brings more representation or would you wish it was more about content?

Addressing my trans identity is a blessing and a curse at the same time. Of course, I don’t want to go down in history as one of the first two trans women in the Bundestag – I want to make a difference with my work. At the same time, visibility is enormously valuable and I also want to be open about my story. I didn’t have any role models as a teenager and I think it’s really important that today’s young people see that people like me are completely normal. And I’m already getting a lot of letters from young people who write to me that it helps them a lot. And of course I want to achieve this form of empowerment. I want to show that there is a place in society for each of us.

Shortly after taking office, you also had to deal with hostilities. How can politics ensure that less hate and agitation takes place?

Hate and agitation occupies us today on several levels. On the web we absolutely need the cooperation of the social networks. It must be possible to prosecute attacks and verbal threats and insults. However, this is often very difficult at the moment. However, the Internet is not a legal vacuum. The other level includes hostilities in everyday life. There are attacks and hostilities against people from the LGBTIQ community on a daily basis. Only more education, reliable law enforcement and more visibility can help against this. In the long term, we must ensure that minorities are more accepted in society.

In your role as a politician, you are also a role model. What advice would you like to give to queer young people?

I want to embody that being queer is a very normal part of our diverse existence. I would like to encourage young people to stand up for their needs and values ​​and not to let society undermine them. And I want to show that a policy that consists of as many perspectives and realities as possible is the most powerful.

Nyke Slawik (Greens) on modern feminism and the lack of women in politics

Feminism is also becoming an increasingly important topic in social and political debate. How do you define modern feminism?

Means to me modern feminism above all the commitment to more self-determination. It’s about, live your life free of any constraints to be able to We are taking a first important step with the abolition of paragraph 219a. We are also examining whether paragraph 218, which criminalizes abortion, could also be revised. But the right to self-determination must also have priority for trans people. It’s still the case that minors have to undergo years of compulsory assessment – it’s just not okay. But modern feminism is also about picking up and accepting everyone in their individual life situation.

Despite great progress, there is still a lack of women in the plenum and in management positions in business. Why is that?

I have the feeling that politics is still thought of from the male perspective of power. The structures are just not family friendly. We MEPs often work 60 to 70 hours a week, often late into the evening. This is not only difficult for women to implement, but unfortunately also deters people with disabilities or difficult backgrounds from going into politics.

How can we inspire more women and people from difficult backgrounds to become more politically active?

The aim should be to make the political structures more family-friendly. In view of digitization and the rethinking caused by the coronavirus pandemic, I am confident that the Bundestag will become much more accessible to many people in the next few years.

Nyke Slawik (Greens), Vice Chair of the Transport Committee in the Bundestag, on the transport turnaround

As deputy chairwoman of the transport committee in the Bundestag, transport is also one of her core issues. How can a climate-friendly and socially acceptable turnaround in transport be achieved?

In the transport sector, as in other areas of life, we cannot rely on fossil fuels in the long term, as these are becoming more and more expensive over the long term due to scarce availability. The solution is therefore the expansion of renewable energies. Because even hydrogen for cars is not nearly as sustainable as electromobility. The plan is therefore to bring 15 million e-cars onto German roads by 2030. Electric cars are already comparatively cheap to maintain. But of course, the turnaround in traffic is not just limited to the car. Public transport must become more attractive and affordable, and cycling and walking must also be made more worthwhile.

Is Germany currently on the right track when it comes to the traffic turnaround?

An example of this that is very close to my heart: In my constituency of Leverkusen, the expansion of freeways is a big issue. A total of 850 kilometers of new autobahns are planned throughout Germany by 2030. Against the background of the climate crisis, I think this is absolutely insane. Because at the same time we realized that many bridges and motorways urgently needed to be renovated. We now want to focus on this – and in the long term, be more sustainable and social on the road through increased use of sharing offers and public transport.

Green politician Nyke Slawik before party conference: Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour “are a strong team”

In terms of air conditioning, there is still a lot to do in Germany. What do you expect from your (most likely) new party leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour?

I’m really happy about the candidacy of the two. I think they are a strong team. Together they can manage the green successes in the coalition agreement in the coming years, such as the Basic child security, to continue to enforce and to mediate in society. Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour are also a fighting duo. And we need that, too, because we sometimes have to go a step further than the federal government when it comes to climate protection. Because the pressure of the younger generation in view of the climate crisis continues to grow. Young people rely on the Greens as representatives of their interests when it comes to sustainability and justice – and we will definitely continue to be that with our new party leaders.

