The Sharjah Private Education Authority stressed the need to adopt green traffic as a condition for entering private educational institutions in the emirate, after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, in order to ensure the health safety of the educational community, whether students or staff working in it.

In a circular issued to schools yesterday, the circular stated that the Follow-up and Evaluation Committee for “Covid-19” cases in private schools and nurseries stresses the need to “adopt green traffic in the Al-Hosn program as a condition for entering educational institutions, for all workers and students aged 12 years and over, to return to education.” Attendance in educational institutions after the blessed Eid Al-Fitr vacation.

The circular clarified that “for those coming from outside the country, a negative result of the nasal swab examination is required for a period not exceeding 72 hours, from all employees and students 12 years of age and over.”

The authority decided to start the blessed Eid Al-Fitr vacation for students of private schools in the emirate, on Saturday, 30 April, and until the fifth of next May.

With regard to the leave of the administrative and academic body, it clarified in a circular issued yesterday that it is subject to the private sector licenses system, and based on the circular issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in this regard, and as determined by the employer, in a manner that does not conflict with the law of the private sector, and does not contradict the law of the private sector. With the time of the students.

The Eid al-Fitr holiday for private establishments, including private schools, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, begins from 29 Ramadan (April 30th) until 3rd Shawwal 1443 AH (next May 4), and it will be a paid holiday for all workers in the private sector. In the country on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

On the other hand, private schools have granted their students a long vacation, starting from the 25th of April until the end of the Eid Al-Fitr vacation. The authority stated that private schools that apply foreign and Asian curricula in Sharjah are allowed to give their students a vacation that does not exceed the total number of days for five days throughout the academic year, and it is stipulated that these days not be attached to spring, winter or summer vacations, as well as requiring the approval of the authority before starting its accreditation.

She explained that schools benefited from granting their students five days of vacation, in addition to the Eid al-Fitr holiday.



