Home policy

From: Peter Seven

Press Split

Green Party member Felix Banaszak is calling for a committee of inquiry into Nord Stream 2. He sharply criticizes the current Russia policy of the traffic light coalition on IPPEN.MEDIA.

Duisburg/Berlin – People meet in the countryside. The garden in the courtyard behind the constituency office in Duisburg is wild – “everything is bee-friendly,” says Felix Banaszak. The Green Bundestag member, who once made headlines with an AfD poem in the plenary session, comes from the Ruhr region and is here regularly.

Nord Stream 2 and dealing with Russia and Putin: “We are still paying the price for our dependence”

Recently he made headlines again. This time because he single-handedly called for a committee of inquiry into the construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline, primarily targeting the coalition partner SPD. He says he doesn’t have a poem on the subject. The topic is too big for that: “If you wanted to approach it lyrically, it would probably have to be a ballad in the format of Schiller’s Glocke.”

Felix Banaszak, budget expert of the Green Party in the Bundestag, in the garden of the constituency office in Duisburg. © Peter Sieben

Nord Stream 2 is “the greatest foreign, energy and economic policy failure since the founding of the Federal Republic,” says Banaszak: “We are still paying the price for the dependencies we were maneuvered into.” The “intensity of the wrong decisions” with regard to Nord Stream 2 and the way we deal with Putin’s Russia is greater in the SPD than in other parties. “This also has to do with a historic Glorification of the Eastern policy of Willy Brandt and Egon Bahr“, believes Banaszak. Added to this is the focus on short-term economic interests: So “supposedly cheap gas for BASF and Co.”

SPD and Union oppose investigation into Nord Stream 2

Meanwhile, the SPD and the Union are blocking an investigation. Even if all the Greens in the Bundestag were to go along with it, Banaszak would not have enough votes to be able to push through his demands at the moment. So is his plan purely symbolic politics? “It seems to me as necessary as it is obvious that this is dealt with – without regard to political rituals. How can we learn for the future if we do not understand the past?” said the Green politician.

Traffic light coalition wants to save on Ukraine aid: “Historic mistake”

He is also dissatisfied with the current Russia and Ukraine policy of the traffic light coalition. The recent debate about German aid to Ukraine is a fatal signal to Russia’s president. Vladimir PutinIn view of the strained budget situation, the German government wants to save on aid to Ukraine. Money for payments to Ukraine could in future come in the form of loans from frozen Russian central bank assets, among other things, and not directly from the budget. “Military support for Ukraine is not alms, but an investment in our peace and security order,” commented Banaszak. “It would be a historic mistake to sacrifice the security of Germany and Europe on the altar of narrow-minded financial policy.”

It seems to him that “some people still do not understand Vladimir Putin’s imperialist nature,” says Banaszak. He demands: “The German government should quickly and unequivocally make it clear that Ukraine continues to have our full support – and set the course for this in terms of budgetary policy.”

Criticism of Chancellor Olaf Scholz: “Orientation can only be given by those who have orientation”

The MP also criticised Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). There is great uncertainty among the population, and Scholz must be more clear and convincing in his arguments, said Banaszak: “Olaf Scholz warns against escalation every time there is a demand for additional support – such as further arms deliveries to Ukraine. And then reality catches up with him, what was previously fended off comes, there is no escalation – oops! – and a few weeks later the game starts all over again.” This increases the uncertainty: “Only those who have orientation can provide orientation.”

When asked whether Scholz would then be the right man to be chancellor, Banaszak says: “There are reasons why we put forward our own candidate for chancellor in 2021.” In the next federal election campaign, “Robert Habeck will be the central figure for the Greens.”