Leon, Gto. This Thursday, December 1, in Guanajuato Starts the registration for executive taxis of any platform that wants to be incorporated into the new System of Private transport that will operate the State Goverment.

this platform will replace the permissions that issued the Address of State Transportation to operate a car in the executive taxi modality.

Recently the Secretary of Government Libya Denisse García Muñoz Ledosignaled that they were ready to go with the new system, and whoever wanted to adhereI’d have to comply some requirements and procedures.

According to official figures there are 7 thousand vehicles operating irregularly as executive taxis in the entity and that may enter the registry as long as they meet the requirements.

between orObligations are to have vehicle insurance with coverage for damages to third parties, the mechanical magazine, proof that they are fit to drive, among others.

Green taxi drivers foresee hard times

On the other hand the Leader in the state of Super Taxi Golden Line, Joseph Luis Guerrero Mendoza anticipated that the non-fixed route transportation sector, will face hard times in which it will be necessary to “row against the current” before the entry into force of this new system.

They have more than 7 thousand irregulars; but they also have more than 1,300 permit holdersbut they also have more than 12 thousand concessioned cars; all this is going to be a sea of ​​problems that are going to come (…) that the law be applied, because if it is not going to be a dead law; 25 thousand we will be providing the service for the population,” he anticipated.

As a reference, in the city of León, informed the taxi driver leader, there are 6 thousand concessioned cars, 1,700 with executive permission legal and illegal ones that will be in competition for the client.

“The population of Lion, 60% have a vehicle, we have 40% left because it will be very difficult for it to be profitable and obviously this will have an impact on actions; insecurity increases (…) They are going to send us bankrupt ”, he pointed out.

We recommend you read:

A December 2021 past the Finance Secretary reported a vehicle fleet of 658 thousand 851 cars in Leónwhich has a population of 1 million 721 thousand 215 people, according to the latest INEGI sense, that is, the 38.2 percent of Leonese have their own car.

All this will soon begin to be lived because this Thursday December 1 registration begins and the conditions will be available on the state government page, although the application will be running up the 2023 and in a sector of the state, it is undergoing tests and technology improvements.

With information from the Free Zone