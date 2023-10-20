A few years ago, a university professor created the 3-30-300 rule. In it, he imagines a world in which everyone can see at least three trees from their window, live in a neighborhood with at least 30% vegetation cover and be no more than 300 meters from large urban green spaces. quality. Since it is projected that two-thirds of the world’s population will live in urban areas by 2050, this rule not only aims to make cities greener due to the many benefits that trees and green spaces provide, but also aims to ensure that all people They live in cities to perceive these benefits, which is crucial.

We know that trees and green spaces, also known as urban or peri-urban forests, help mitigate many of the drawbacks of living in urban areas. They dampen noise and filter pollutants from traffic and industry, providing protection against respiratory diseases. They provide space for exercise, recreation and recovery from stress. Evidence of the benefits of contact with forests and green spaces on mental health is already widely available documented.

Urban forests also alleviate the effects of climate change. With global temperatures rising, urban forests not only absorb carbon, they can also help cool city air by up to eight degrees Celsius and reduce the effects of urban heat islands, which can be deadly. during heat waves. They can also offer protection against natural disasters such as floods and landslides.

The need to achieve equitable access to urban green spaces was enshrined in the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which include a specific target to provide universal access to safe, inclusive and accessible public green spaces, particularly for women, children, people with disabilities and older people by 2030. However, a new study published by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reveals that we are still far from urban populations benefiting from urban forests and green spaces equitably.

In Urban forests: a global perspective It is noted that, especially in low- and middle-income countries, rapid urbanization without proper planning often leads to cities with few or poorly located trees and green spaces. Even in cities that recognize the importance of green spaces as part of their urban fabric, the distribution of these spaces and their benefits is often oriented towards the districts with the greatest economic power. So-called “green gentrification” can further reduce access for residents who can no longer afford to live near green spaces in their city.

In many places, disadvantaged communities continue to be excluded from the planning, design and management of urban green spaces. And this has to change. That is why this week’s participants in the meeting of the Second World Forum on Urban Forests in Washington issued the Washington Declaration, which provides a plan to achieve more equitable urban greening. This includes analyzing urban areas to identify imbalances in the distribution of green space and involving residents and community leaders at every stage of the planning process.

While we are far from having a world populated with urban utopias, some programs and initiatives suggest that there are various planning authorities that are thinking more inclusively when it comes to equal access to urban forests and the treasures they offer.

Globally, governments are allocating more funds for urban greening programs. For example, the city of Maringá, in southern Brazil, is planting trees in the most disadvantaged parts of the city’s periphery to help provide better air quality and shade for its citizens during hot and humid tropical summers. In China, the municipal government of Guangzhou aims to build 4,500 kilometers of greenways by 2035, ensuring that 90% of its citizens live within 300 meters of the nearest park in their neighborhood and within 1,000 meters of the nearest urban park. And in Sierra Leone, the “Freetown the TreeTown” campaign attracts residents in low-income areas of the capital to plant and maintain trees. As an added incentive, participants are paid with credits for their mobile phones through the use of an app that monitors the progress of the seedlings.

Globally, the importance of urban forests for human health and for mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change is increasingly recognized, and such is the case of Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Climate Change and of Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Frameworkwhich calls for improvements in green and blue urban spaces for human well-being. But for the world to meet global goals, all urban populations, and not just a privileged few, must have access to green spaces.

Zhimin Wu He is director of the Forestry Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

