The green Slovenian opposition party Gibanje Svoboda (Freedom Movement) is in the lead in the exit polls of the parliamentary elections. That reports the AP news agency on Sunday. With 35.8 percent of the vote, the party would end up well above the Slovenian Democratic Party of right-wing conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

If the Freedom Movement indeed wins, there is little chance that Jansa will stay on as prime minister. Party leader Robert Golob, who is participating in the elections with his party for the first time, can then probably form a coalition with several other left-wing parties.

The turnout on Sunday afternoon was considerably higher than in the previous elections in 2018, AP writes. Since Jansa took office for the third time as prime minister at the start of the corona pandemic, he has come into conflict with various organizations that guarantee Slovenian democracy. Institutions such as the Constitutional Court, the Ombudsman or the Court of Auditors of Slovenia have faced criticism, budget cuts or even police investigations. Jansa’s opponent Golob therefore called these elections a ‘referendum on democracy’.