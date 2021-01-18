The remodeling works in the Monumental are facing their final stretch and in the River stadium you can already see the green grass again. Five months after the start of the works, the field of play is currently being sown, which will be made up of 95% natural grass and 5% synthetic.

The final step of the work will have to do with the synthetic stitching and the installation of aeration technology for a stronger and healthier lawn. It will also allow to remove excess water quickly on days of heavy rain.

Thus, after several months of playing at home on the Independiente (and Banfield) court, the return of River to its stadium is closer and closer. The end of the work is projected for mid-February and the wish, as anticipated by President Rodolfo D’Onofrio, is that the playing field is ready for the debut of the next local tournament.

Scheduled to start the weekend of February 13 and 14, it will be necessary to see if Gallardo’s team has to start as a local or visitor. Either way, it is almost a fact that the premiere will take place during the second half of next month.

To keep the lawn in optimum condition, the irrigation system is very important. That is why 35 independently controlled sprinklers will be placed that cover 100% of the playing field and that, thanks to a pump system, will have no limits to operate at the same time. And remotely you can monitor the irrigation sessions, the amount of water used and detect any inconvenience.

In addition, the vaulting will be a minimum of 0.7 degrees and in an envelope design, this being less than half of the previous Monumental playing field, which also had a gabled design.

The River leadership took advantage of the stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic to start the works of the playing field and there have been four months of work on a project that will cost about 200 million pesos. After carrying out geometric and geotechnical studies, 35 thousand cubic meters of fill could be removed, the equivalent of five thousand trucks to finally be able to obtain (after all the filling of different layers) a new final level of playing field of 1.80 meters lower. In addition, the running track was removed, which will improve the view of the spectators.

With the elimination of the track, the earth mounds will be prepared to continue the work in the future with the creation of new low stands that are close to the playing field. This will increase the capacity from 70 to more than 80 thousand spectators. This second part is projected for later, as the Monumental will host the Copa América in the middle of the year.