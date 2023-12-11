The Conference of the Parties (COP 28) presents a unique model of volunteer work. About 248 male and female volunteers from around the world decorate the green area in Expo City Dubai, and perform various tasks related to welcoming guests, answering their inquiries, and providing general guidance and information.

The volunteers in the Green Zone at COP 28 provided a valuable legacy of collective efforts, forming a vital fabric for the success of this huge international event, and contributing effectively to enriching the attendees’ experience.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) met with a number of volunteers in the Green Zone, who confirmed that their presence in this prominent global event gave them a historic opportunity to present a distinguished model of volunteer work, which constitutes an essential pillar for the success of the country’s hosting of all global events. The volunteers pointed out that the remarkable turnout of visitors to this global event, and their keenness to inspect all the activities of the Green Zone, reflects the success of the UAE in presenting an exceptional version of the Conference of the Parties, explaining that this event was not just an opportunity to provide volunteer service, but rather an opportunity that turned into a station. Unique learning experience exchange and cultural interaction. Emirati volunteer Mira Saif Al Salami said that her experience in “COP 28” is no less important than any other volunteer experience, but rather it is a historical experience for her, noting that she gained a deeper understanding of the concept of sustainability, and was able to analyze the terms related to it more, which adds A new dimension to her path in volunteer work. For her part, Emirati volunteer Mahra Al-Saqqaf confirmed that her experience in “COP 28” gave her the opportunity to get to know volunteers from different nationalities of the world, and to gain skills and experience in various areas of life. She explained that Expo City Dubai provided volunteers with a group of workshops and training courses, which contributed to qualifying and preparing them to participate in the event, noting that through these workshops they benefited greatly from understanding the main goal of the event, which seeks to achieve a reduction in carbon emissions and enhance awareness. Environmental issues. For her part, Sudanese volunteer Raghad Al-Taher confirmed that volunteering at the COP is different and distinct from other experiences, as it provides an opportunity to communicate with the whole world on the Expo grounds, adding that the experience broadened her horizons and increased her awareness about climate change issues and the importance of sustainability, in addition to Its deeper understanding of the laws that are applied, whether by individuals or governmental and private agencies.

• 248 male and female volunteers from around the world decorate the Green Zone.

Mira Al-Salami:

• My experience at COP28 is important to me, as I gained a deeper understanding of sustainability.

Mahra Al-Saqqaf:

• The conference gave me the opportunity to gain skills and experiences in various areas of life.

Exceptional training

The Indian volunteer, Al Fish, considered that there was a significant difference between his experience in volunteer work in “COP 28” and his previous volunteer work, explaining that he benefited greatly from the exceptional training he received from the Dubai Expo team after being selected as a volunteer, which greatly increased his understanding of the event. deeper. He stressed that he had not witnessed this training in any previous volunteer work, expressing his great happiness with his current experience.

