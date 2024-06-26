Green Shift | “One million per mill would be needed” – Companies willing to pay only a fraction of the wind turbines in Eastern Finland

The Green Transition|Erection of wind turbines in Eastern Finland is possible. However, it would require strengthening the radar systems of the Defense Forces.

Wind power more extensive construction in Eastern Finland would seem to require state money and therefore a political decision. The money would be needed to pay for studies to the defense forces, so that the covered areas caused by the new wind turbines can be reversed.

The need for public money is evident from the recent report of the working group that considered wind power in Eastern Finland and the comments of the Ministry of Labor and Economy.

“Until now, the wind power companies have said that they are ready to pay [tutkajärjestelmien vahvistamisesta] approximately one hundred thousand or two hundred thousand per wind turbine”, says the Director General of the Ministry of Labor and Economy Riku Huttunen.

“And the result of the work of the working group was that, in practice, money would be needed in the order of one million per mill,” Huttunen continues.

According to Huttunen, it is a “quite challenging pattern”.

The positions of the wind power companies are still being clarified. However, according to Huttunen, it is obvious that there is a gap between the need for money and companies’ willingness to pay.

This means that taxpayers’ money or EU money is needed if significantly more wind power is to be built in Eastern Finland. Companies producing wind electricity would hardly pay to investigate completely.

“It’s a political decision when we talk about the additional costs that the release of additional areas for wind power investments requires,” says Huttunen.

Eastern Finland so far, very few wind turbines have been able to be built, because tall turbines could interfere with the radar surveillance of the Defense Forces in the direction of the eastern border.

Many municipalities in Eastern Finland feel that the arrangement is unfair: the region is suffering financially from the closure of the Russian border, and now the possibilities for a green transition are also limited.

On Tuesday, the working group set up by the Ministry of Labor and Economy and the Ministry of Defense published the reportwhere the problem is tried to be solved.

The final result was summarized as follows: Wind power construction in Eastern Finland is possible, but radar systems need to be strengthened costs a lot.

The implementation would be based on three compensation areas, which are close to the eastern border and overlap along the entire length of the border. Radar compensation in each area would cost an estimated 190–300 million euros.

The power plants in each region would contribute to the costs of the additional radars.

Publishing per power plant would depend on how many power plants are built in the area. With a price estimate of 190 million and a hundred power plants, the radar compensation would be 1.9 million per power plant.

With four hundred power plants, it would already be less than half a million euros per mill. Relatively speaking, that’s a lot, too According to the Wind Power Association the investment cost of a wind turbine built on land is typically in the price range of 1.2–1.5 million euros.

One large wind power area can have dozens of power plants.

Huttunen reminds that even with the additional construction of studies, power plants could not be built in the immediate vicinity of the border.

“In practice, a few tens of kilometers from the eastern border is always impossible,” he says.

“Most of the freed areas would be in the interior of Eastern Finland.”

Wind power construction in Eastern Finland would slightly smooth out fluctuations in electricity production and electricity pricesbecause it may be windy in Eastern Finland even when it is calm in Western Finland.

Currently, Finnish wind power production is heavily concentrated on the west coast.