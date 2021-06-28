The positive run of the Greens is broken. The party leadership around Habeck and Baerbock is also concerned about chaos in Saarland – there are even fears that the state list will violate the law.

Berlin – In the middle of the Bundestag election campaign, the Greens suffered a major scandal – party leader Robert Habeck sees the Federal Executive Committee in the dispute over the establishment of the Saarland Greens list only “an advisory role”.

It is a matter of ensuring that the list is drawn up correctly and is not cashed in retrospect, said Habeck on Monday in Berlin. “That is our job at this point, the problems in Saarland are first and foremost problems in Saarland.” The federal executive board must examine possible violations of the law. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock had dryly stated a few days ago with a view to the incident: “We wanted it differently.”

Greens in trouble before federal election: “Considerable violations of statutes and voting rights”

Several district and local associations want to have the list of the state for the federal election declared invalid and have turned to the state arbitration court. The stumbling block is the election of candidate Hubert Ulrich to number one on the list, with “significant violations of statutes and electoral law”, as the Saar Green Alliance explained.

Among other things, a “reckless disregard of the women’s statute”, according to which odd places on the list are reserved for women, is criticized. At the party congress, the candidate for first place on the list, Tina Schöpfer, failed in three ballots. The party congress then decided that a man could also run for the post: ex-country chief Ulrich was elected. In addition, members of the Green Youth and the Green Seniors voted without having been legitimate delegates. In addition, Ulrich is said to have influenced the delegates, so one allegation.

If the party court does not declare the whole list to be invalid, the election to first place should be “alternatively” cashed in, it said in the letter of the ten local and two district associations. They also requested that the list drawn up on June 20 at the state party conference should not be submitted to the electoral authorities.

Greens: Habeck wants to advise regional association after scandal – the goal is a “legally compliant list”

Habeck emphasized that it was the turn of the regional arbitration tribunal. Then the Federal Arbitration Court could be called upon in a further instance. In addition, it is the task of the federal executive committee to support the regional association in submitting a “legally compliant list” – which is to be seen independently of the party’s internal women’s statute, for example. The state executive was advised to contact the state returning officer.

Habeck did not want to see any damage to the Greens as a whole by the events in Saarland, although “the outcome of the election throws the Saarland regional association back there and pushes back into turbulence that we hoped to have overcome”. Habeck emphasized: “In this respect, the result and the debate are of course not at all satisfactory. But at first it has nothing to do with how the federal association works. ”

Another appearance at the Saarland Greens’ party convention made negative headlines. The party is also currently struggling with problems in the polls – according to Sunday questions, the Union is rushing while the SPD is approaching again from behind. (dpa / fn)