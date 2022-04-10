In seven days, God created the world of these hope-colored Nazarenes, like seven steps, this Sunday the green and gold procession took to the streets, the Palm Sunday procession that proposes in splendid carvings the entrance of the one who will be Christ in Jerusalem . The crowd acclaims him on the popular donkey, where the little ones direct their surprised gazes. Many of them, after two years of a pandemic without a procession, do not remember this step or even the generous action of handing out candy.

It is possible that Saint John himself once walked at the door of the parish of Saint Peter. Because in his Apocalypse, written on that island where he perhaps longed for the traditional tinkling of tulips, he warned that “there was an immense crowd, that no one could count, standing before the throne and the Lamb, dressed in white garments and with palms in her hands”.

This is how the Plaza de San Pedro and its surroundings were shown this Sunday, full of Murcians eager to celebrate, this time, the Holy Week of tradition, culture, fervor and the splendid Murcian gastronomy, of which many gave a good account in the bars of the bars, crowded like a shelf sign.

In all the temples of Christianity, the Passion of Christ was proclaimed this Sunday, which includes the story of the triple denial of Saint Peter. Only a few hours later, Murcia had the honor of witnessing the same scene, but much more plastic and flavorful, coming from the gouge of the immortal Salzillo, in the carving of the apostle begging for forgiveness while to his right a rooster seems to be enduring its fourth song.

The rooster, so beautiful that a better servant was never known in Jerusalem, attentively looks at him, as if denying and protesting: «Don’t delay Perico, we have to be in the Cathedral in just three quarters of an hour!».

And that’s what its shelves think, those that nail their iron feet to the ground, like props with esparto soles, that a lot of gym is needed, gentlemen, to lift so much weight if the soul lacks breath. And the soul of the Murcian Nazarene, when the Passion calls for it, the only thing missing is that this Holy Week did not extend until June, and that a Dolorosa was placed on top of the Corpus cart, with the permission of the Cabildo.

When the third step bows its head of a good Nazarene and looks out over Murcia, the sunset would like to melt into its corners and into the gold of its tunic, into the golden crown that stains its hair.

Our Father Jesus, wrapped in the melody of the passion march that spreads through the city, precedes the evangelist Juan, his hand resting on his belly, taking a step forward and with the palm of Domenica de Ramos in his hand, such as a banner that pale announcing that She is approaching: the Virgin of Sorrows, just raised from the foot of the Cross, raises her eyes to heaven. It seems that María, resplendent on her arms of lights and her gold-embroidered tunic and mantle, walks haughty because she knows that the brotherhood is celebrating.

“To the touch, to the touch and forward!”, sighs José Ignacio Sánchez Ballesta, with the usual security but this time with more emotion, the president of this Esperanza clapping his hands in the Nazarene afternoon, from Jara Carrillo to San Pedro is proclaiming that they are the brothers of zeal.

Of Zeal for the Salvation of Souls, as the long name of the brotherhood concludes; of the salvation of those who have forgotten that in Murcia, when a march resonates, when Repentance unfurls its stewed mulberry candles, no one can hold back a sigh.

As the procession progresses, marking its times until the second, a multitude of young and old, families loaded with children and former Nazarenes carpet the road with sighs of admiration. Spectacular floral decoration of Christ, whose cross sprouts roses that cover the platform.

Nobody, in the kilometers of rows of chairs, rougher every year, feels alone. Ten minutes before the procession begins, even the strangers engage in affable conversations, typical of a Nazarene family. Because no one can repress a praise to the mastery of the shelves, a comment on the adornment of the thrones and even some criticism, that for tastes, Nazarene colors.

Pass the Nazarene. And the headline arrives. The Cristo de la Esperanza crosses the Gran Vía and enters Madre de Dios, among a tide of velvet robes. When she returns to the temple, she stars in the most emotional act of the procession, in front of the Virgin and Saint John, in a meeting where she states that it will be impossible to avoid the ordeal. The Holy Week has no going back.