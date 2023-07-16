Estadão Contenti

07/16/2023 – 11:01 am

Considered by the Ministry of Finance as “the apple of their eye” for the second half of the year, the project that promises to bring about a “green revolution” in the domestic economy will begin with a new proposal for the carbon market, the issuance of sustainable bonds and the creation of a national taxonomy, said the undersecretary for Sustainable Economic Development of the Treasury, Cristina Reis, in an interview with Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system). The guidelines for the Ecological Transition Plan (PTE) were already presented to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, on the same day that the tripod Carf/Tributária/Arcabouço was assessed as well underway in Congress.

The intention is to put the project into operation from next month. The main text was prepared by the Treasury with the collaboration of 10 other ministries and is now undergoing a legal review by the government. “The expectation is that everything is ready for the project to be launched in August, even though things are in different stages, as they have different natures”, said the undersecretary.

In the first semester, the focus of the Farm was “to put the house in order” and to place the pillars in the economic area to “anchor expectations” and now, with the work practically done, it is possible to dedicate itself to other themes. “Now we are going to look ahead, define how the development strategy can gain prominence.” The design of sovereign issues is already in the final stage and these issues should take place from September to November.

Regarding the carbon market, although some bills are already being discussed in Congress on the subject, the government insists on presenting a more comprehensive and modern proposal to the Legislative. In the case of making a national taxonomy, Cristina Reis expects that in about two years there will be a defined standard for Brazilian companies to be able to have as a reference.

Currently, mainly due to the interest of international investors, many banks have already prepared their own taxonomy, but there needs to be a national model. The European Union is more advanced in the subject and it took six years to define its standard. In Brazil, the design must be done more quickly, not least because there are already references in the world and in the country. A group with representatives of around 200 companies, entities and government members, such as the Central Bank and the BNDES, are already discussing the issue.

Technical support is provided by the technical cooperation agency linked to the German government GIZ and the intention is to seek other international partners. “We already have a critical mass to start the work”, he guaranteed. Theoretically, the taxonomy should be the first step, even for the National Treasury to be able to carry out the funding, but, as it is not possible to wait, the issuance must take into account the model of the British Climate Bond Initiative (CBI).

Taxonomy is a kind of classification manual. In the sustainability agenda, the instrument serves to define which sectors, activities, projects and assets are aligned with the environmental, social and governance objectives, better known by the acronym in English ESG. And it is essential to avoid “greenwashing”, when something is sold as “green”, but it is not. The government’s intention is to make the subject more popular and therefore intends to publish a public consultation on the subject shortly after the launch of the PTE in order to collect suggestions from society.

The deadline for participation must be until November, when COP 28 takes place, so that during the period of the event the group already has a “roadmap” for the taxonomy. Afterwards, the idea is that the technical group has a year of work to finalize a first version of the sustainable classification. In 2025, Brazil will host the international climate event, the COP-30, in Belém (Pará) and the expectation is that the whole process will be advanced by then.

The first text of the public consultation has already been written, according to the undersecretary. She anticipated that, in Brazil, in addition to including topics such as agribusiness, which does not always appear in international models, it will also have a greater look at other subjects such as social issues. “Brazil is not only concerned with green, but also with social issues, because it is part of our reality. So, we even call it a sustainable taxonomy because we want to seek this coherence ”, she pointed out, adding that there will even be space for the inclusion of actions linked to gender.

In addition to speed and social and gender aspects, Reis considers that guaranteeing the so-called interoperability, which allows existing classifications to converse with what is already on the market in Brazil and the world, is one of the main challenges.
























